Ye Live In India: Check Date, Time, Venue, Price And How To Book Tickets For Kanye West Concert

Kanye West is coming to India with his Ye Live In India tour on March 29 at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Read on to find out more details about the Grammy-winning artist’s upcoming concert.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 05:39 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

American rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is set to perform in India for the first time with a full-scale concert. Announcing the event on Instagram, District wrote, “India. It’s time,” while sharing details of the Grammy-winning artist’s upcoming concert for Indian fans.

The ‘Ye Live Concert’ will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on March 29, 2026. This is the same venue where Travis Scott also performed. The India event, which District described as a “statement”, is being organised by White Fox, Wizcraft, Plush Entertainment Dubai and Laqshya Media Group. 

Kanye West Concert: When And Where To Buy Ye Live In India Tickets?

Tickets are currently live on YeIndiaLive.com, and sales opened on February 18 at 4 pm. The concert is scheduled to start at 8 pm on March 29, which is a Sunday, and will run for two hours.

Kanye West Concert: Ye Live Tickets Full Price List

District is the ticketing platform, and the prices vary by zone. Lounge tickets cost Rs 30,000, while Platinum (including Platinum Premium) is priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. Gold Premium tickets range from Rs 10,000 to Rs 14,500, while Gold tickets start at Rs 6,000 and go up to Rs 9,500. The Super Fan Zone (North and South) is priced at Rs 25,000.

Zone

Block

Price (Rs)

Lounge

A1

30000

Lounge

A2

30000

Lounge

A3

30000

Lounge

A4

30000

Lounge

A5

30000

Lounge

A6

30000

Lounge

A7

30000

Lounge

A8

30000

Lounge

A9

30000

Lounge

A10

30000

Lounge

A11

30000

Platinum

A12

20000

Platinum

A13

20000

Platinum

A14

20000

Platinum

A15

20000

Platinum

A16

20000

Platinum

A17

20000

Platinum

A18

20000

Platinum

A19

20000

Platinum

A20

20000

Platinum Premium

A21

25000

Platinum Premium

A22

25000

Platinum Premium

A23

25000

Platinum Premium

A24

25000

Platinum Premium

A25

25000

Platinum Premium

A26

25000

Platinum Premium

A27

25000

Platinum Premium

A28

25000

Platinum Premium

A29

25000

Platinum Premium

A30

25000

Platinum Premium

A31

25000

Platinum

A32

20000

Platinum

A33

20000

Platinum

A34

20000

Platinum

A35

20000

Platinum

A36

20000

Platinum

A37

20000

Platinum

A38

20000

Platinum

A39

20000

Platinum

A40

20000

Gold Premium

B1

10000

Gold Premium

B2

10000

Gold Premium

B3

12500

Gold Premium

B4

12500

Gold Premium

B5

12500

Gold Premium

B6

12500

Gold Premium

B7

14500

Gold Premium

B8

14500

Gold Premium

B9

14500

Gold Premium

B10

14500

Gold Premium

B11

14500

Gold Premium

B12

14500

Gold Premium

B13

14500

Gold Premium

B14

14500

Gold Premium

B15

10000

Gold

B16

9500

Gold

B17

9500

Gold

B18

9500

Gold

B19

7500

Gold

B20

7500

Gold

B21

6000

Gold

B22

6000

Gold

B23

6000

Gold

B24

7500

Gold

B25

7500

Gold

B26

9500

Gold

B27

9500

Gold

B28

9500

Gold Premium

B29

10000

Gold Premium

B30

10000

Gold Premium

B31

12500

Gold Premium

B32

12500

Gold Premium

B33

12500

Gold Premium

B34

12500

Gold Premium

B35

14500

Gold Premium

B36

14500

Gold Premium

B37

14500

Gold Premium

B38

14500

Gold Premium

B39

12500

Gold Premium

B40

12500

Gold Premium

B41

12500

Gold Premium

B42

10000

Gold Premium

B43

10000

Gold

B44

9500

Gold

B45

9500

Gold

B46

9500

Gold

B47

7500

Gold

B48

7500

Gold

B49

6000

Gold

B50

6000

Gold

B51

6000

Gold

B52

7500

Gold

B53

7500

Gold

B54

9500

Gold

B55

9500

Gold

B56

9500

Super Fan Zone

North

25000

Super Fan Zone

South

25000

Ye Live Tickets: How To Buy Tickets?

Visit YeIndiaLive.com and click on the “Book Tickets” option. Once you enter the booking queue and reach the selection page, you will have seven minutes to complete the purchase. One person can book up to four tickets per transaction.

As per early information shared on the official Yeezy Tour website, fans are also being encouraged to pre-save Ye’s upcoming 12th studio album, “Bully,” on Spotify. After months of teasers, the album is scheduled to be released on March 30, just a day after his India concert.

“Pre-save Bully and return to the page to complete your pre-registration to see Ye live in India,” the website stated.

Published at : 18 Feb 2026 05:36 PM (IST)
Kanye West Ye Live In India
