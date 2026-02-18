The 'Ye Live Concert' will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on March 29, 2026, starting at 8 pm.
Ye Live In India: Check Date, Time, Venue, Price And How To Book Tickets For Kanye West Concert
Kanye West is coming to India with his Ye Live In India tour on March 29 at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Read on to find out more details about the Grammy-winning artist’s upcoming concert.
American rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is set to perform in India for the first time with a full-scale concert. Announcing the event on Instagram, District wrote, “India. It’s time,” while sharing details of the Grammy-winning artist’s upcoming concert for Indian fans.
The ‘Ye Live Concert’ will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on March 29, 2026. This is the same venue where Travis Scott also performed. The India event, which District described as a “statement”, is being organised by White Fox, Wizcraft, Plush Entertainment Dubai and Laqshya Media Group.
Kanye West Concert: When And Where To Buy Ye Live In India Tickets?
Tickets are currently live on YeIndiaLive.com, and sales opened on February 18 at 4 pm. The concert is scheduled to start at 8 pm on March 29, which is a Sunday, and will run for two hours.
Kanye West Concert: Ye Live Tickets Full Price List
District is the ticketing platform, and the prices vary by zone. Lounge tickets cost Rs 30,000, while Platinum (including Platinum Premium) is priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. Gold Premium tickets range from Rs 10,000 to Rs 14,500, while Gold tickets start at Rs 6,000 and go up to Rs 9,500. The Super Fan Zone (North and South) is priced at Rs 25,000.
|
Zone
|
Block
|
Price (Rs)
|
Lounge
|
A1
|
30000
|
Lounge
|
A2
|
30000
|
Lounge
|
A3
|
30000
|
Lounge
|
A4
|
30000
|
Lounge
|
A5
|
30000
|
Lounge
|
A6
|
30000
|
Lounge
|
A7
|
30000
|
Lounge
|
A8
|
30000
|
Lounge
|
A9
|
30000
|
Lounge
|
A10
|
30000
|
Lounge
|
A11
|
30000
|
Platinum
|
A12
|
20000
|
Platinum
|
A13
|
20000
|
Platinum
|
A14
|
20000
|
Platinum
|
A15
|
20000
|
Platinum
|
A16
|
20000
|
Platinum
|
A17
|
20000
|
Platinum
|
A18
|
20000
|
Platinum
|
A19
|
20000
|
Platinum
|
A20
|
20000
|
Platinum Premium
|
A21
|
25000
|
Platinum Premium
|
A22
|
25000
|
Platinum Premium
|
A23
|
25000
|
Platinum Premium
|
A24
|
25000
|
Platinum Premium
|
A25
|
25000
|
Platinum Premium
|
A26
|
25000
|
Platinum Premium
|
A27
|
25000
|
Platinum Premium
|
A28
|
25000
|
Platinum Premium
|
A29
|
25000
|
Platinum Premium
|
A30
|
25000
|
Platinum Premium
|
A31
|
25000
|
Platinum
|
A32
|
20000
|
Platinum
|
A33
|
20000
|
Platinum
|
A34
|
20000
|
Platinum
|
A35
|
20000
|
Platinum
|
A36
|
20000
|
Platinum
|
A37
|
20000
|
Platinum
|
A38
|
20000
|
Platinum
|
A39
|
20000
|
Platinum
|
A40
|
20000
|
Gold Premium
|
B1
|
10000
|
Gold Premium
|
B2
|
10000
|
Gold Premium
|
B3
|
12500
|
Gold Premium
|
B4
|
12500
|
Gold Premium
|
B5
|
12500
|
Gold Premium
|
B6
|
12500
|
Gold Premium
|
B7
|
14500
|
Gold Premium
|
B8
|
14500
|
Gold Premium
|
B9
|
14500
|
Gold Premium
|
B10
|
14500
|
Gold Premium
|
B11
|
14500
|
Gold Premium
|
B12
|
14500
|
Gold Premium
|
B13
|
14500
|
Gold Premium
|
B14
|
14500
|
Gold Premium
|
B15
|
10000
|
Gold
|
B16
|
9500
|
Gold
|
B17
|
9500
|
Gold
|
B18
|
9500
|
Gold
|
B19
|
7500
|
Gold
|
B20
|
7500
|
Gold
|
B21
|
6000
|
Gold
|
B22
|
6000
|
Gold
|
B23
|
6000
|
Gold
|
B24
|
7500
|
Gold
|
B25
|
7500
|
Gold
|
B26
|
9500
|
Gold
|
B27
|
9500
|
Gold
|
B28
|
9500
|
Gold Premium
|
B29
|
10000
|
Gold Premium
|
B30
|
10000
|
Gold Premium
|
B31
|
12500
|
Gold Premium
|
B32
|
12500
|
Gold Premium
|
B33
|
12500
|
Gold Premium
|
B34
|
12500
|
Gold Premium
|
B35
|
14500
|
Gold Premium
|
B36
|
14500
|
Gold Premium
|
B37
|
14500
|
Gold Premium
|
B38
|
14500
|
Gold Premium
|
B39
|
12500
|
Gold Premium
|
B40
|
12500
|
Gold Premium
|
B41
|
12500
|
Gold Premium
|
B42
|
10000
|
Gold Premium
|
B43
|
10000
|
Gold
|
B44
|
9500
|
Gold
|
B45
|
9500
|
Gold
|
B46
|
9500
|
Gold
|
B47
|
7500
|
Gold
|
B48
|
7500
|
Gold
|
B49
|
6000
|
Gold
|
B50
|
6000
|
Gold
|
B51
|
6000
|
Gold
|
B52
|
7500
|
Gold
|
B53
|
7500
|
Gold
|
B54
|
9500
|
Gold
|
B55
|
9500
|
Gold
|
B56
|
9500
|
Super Fan Zone
|
North
|
25000
|
Super Fan Zone
|
South
|
25000
Ye Live Tickets: How To Buy Tickets?
Visit YeIndiaLive.com and click on the “Book Tickets” option. Once you enter the booking queue and reach the selection page, you will have seven minutes to complete the purchase. One person can book up to four tickets per transaction.
As per early information shared on the official Yeezy Tour website, fans are also being encouraged to pre-save Ye’s upcoming 12th studio album, “Bully,” on Spotify. After months of teasers, the album is scheduled to be released on March 30, just a day after his India concert.
“Pre-save Bully and return to the page to complete your pre-registration to see Ye live in India,” the website stated.
