HomeEntertainment‘Kaisi Paheli’ Was A Rare Gem of Music & Poetry, Recalls Rekha

Rekha reflects on "Kaisi Paheli" from "Parineeta," calling it a "metaphor for life" due to its unique composition and atmospheric quality.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 06:18 PM (IST)

Veteran actor Rekha says classic track "Kaisi Paheli" from the 2005 film "Parineeta" emerged as a "metaphor for life" and was unlike most of the songs.

Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, the track featured Rekha and has gained immense popularity right after its release.

The song is regarded as one of the best examples of jazz in Hindi cinema. It had lyrics by Swanand Kirkire and was composed by Shantanu Moitra.

Rekha said the song was atmospheric. "Kaisi Paheli' was not just a song—it was a mood, a vibe, and a metaphor for life. The song was so atmospheric; it reminded me of the time gone by and a certain enigma of a woman who owns her narrative," she said in a statement.

 

"Even 20 years ago, it stood out; the composition was rare, and the poetry was unlike most songs of that time. As I stepped onto that jazz club set, I became the jazz singer. Even today, when I hear the song, it brings a smile… It’s one of those Pahelis you never want to solve; you just want to live it," she added Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, "Parineeta" was adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s iconic 1914 Bengali novel by late Pradeep Sarkar.

The film will be re-released on its 20th anniversary on August 29. The restored version of the film will be screened in theatres across India.

Starring Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan, the film revolved around childhood friends, Lalita and Shekhar, who gradually fall for each other. Shekhar’s father is eyeing the house of Lalita’s uncle as he hopes to build a hotel there.

Lalita comes to know of this plan but a family friend, Girish, played by Sanjay Dutt, steps forward to help her. This leads to a major misunderstanding between the two lovers.

The film has been restored by Prasad Film Labs. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 06:18 PM (IST)
