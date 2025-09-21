Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar–Arshad Warsi Courtroom Drama Sees Big Jump

Jolly LLB 3 picks up momentum on Day 2, collecting ₹20 crore. With strong word of mouth, the Akshay Kumar starrer heads towards a ₹50-crore weekend.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 08:40 AM (IST)

The courtroom comedy-drama Jolly LLB 3 is off to a promising run at the box office. Starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla, the film witnessed a significant jump in collections on Saturday.

Ahead of Jolly LLB 2’s Numbers

After earning ₹12.75 crore on its opening day, the film surged to ₹20 crore on Day 2, taking its total to ₹32.75 crore in just two days, as per Sacnilk.

The sequel has already surpassed the Day 2 collection of Jolly LLB 2, which earned ₹17.31 crore back in 2017. This growth has given fans of the franchise renewed excitement, signaling that the latest installment may outperform its predecessor with a stronger weekend trajectory.

Strong Sunday Expected With High Occupancy

The film registered a 23.02% overall Hindi occupancy on Saturday. Morning shows saw 13.65%, which later spiked to 32.38% in the afternoon, indicating the effect of positive word of mouth. If the momentum continues, Jolly LLB 3 is expected to cross the ₹50 crore milestone by the end of Sunday.

ALSO READ: Nishaanchi Box Office Day 1: Anurag Kashyap’s Film Opens To ₹25 Lakh Amid Jolly LLB 3 Clash

The ABP Live review of the film reads: Jolly LLB 3 proves that important social issues can be addressed in commercial cinema without losing the entertainment factor. Known for its comedy, the franchise takes a leap forward by combining humor with strong emotional moments and socially conscious storytelling. There are scenes that will make you laugh out loud, moments that will bring tears to your eyes, and instances where you’ll find yourself clapping or even whistling in the theater. Despite the serious issue at its core, the film never feels preachy or documentary-like; instead, it keeps you thoroughly entertained from start to finish.

Star Cast and Certification Details

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the movie runs for 2 hours and 37 minutes and has received a U/A 16+ certificate from the CBFC after minor modifications. Alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, the ensemble cast includes Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, Gajraj Rao, and Seema Biswas.

Published at : 21 Sep 2025 09:41 AM (IST)
Jolly LLB 3
