Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentJLo To Perform As Hrithik, Ranbir Join Celeb Line-Up For NRI Industrialist’s Daughter’s Udaipur Wedding

JLo To Perform As Hrithik, Ranbir Join Celeb Line-Up For NRI Industrialist’s Daughter’s Udaipur Wedding

A star-studded wedding is unfolding in Udaipur as JLo, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor and several top Bollywood celebrities arrive for NRI industrialist Raju Mantena’s daughter’s celebrations.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 07:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Udaipur: A glitzy extravaganza is set to unfold here over the next few days as several global celebrities, including singer-actor Jennifer Lopez and US President's son Donald Trump Jr., are expected to descend on the City of Lakes to attend the wedding of US-based industrialist Raju Ramalinga Mantena's daughter.

Several Bollywood actors, including Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor, are also among the 600 guests, according to people involved in the wedding preparations.

Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez have arrived in Udaipur.

Netra Mantena will marry NRI Vamsi Gadiraju and the wedding celebrations will be spread over four days -- November 21 to 24.

Trump Jr. is scheduled to arrive here with his family on Friday. US security agencies are already in Udaipur for his visit. He will remain under special protection from the moment he arrives at the airport and is expected to stay at The Leela Palace.

Trump Jr. visited the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra and Vantara, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre at Jamnagar in Gujarat on Thursday.

Lopez and South African DJ-producer Black Coffee are likely to perform for the guests, local residents said.

The Leela Palace hotel here has been done up in an opulent red theme to welcome the guests.

Huge clusters of flowers hang from arches and pillars, and grand chandeliers have been installed to give the venue the appearance of a royal durbar. The seating area has red couches with patterned cushions and golden lamps.

Other venues are also being decorated on a grand scale.

Besides The Leela Palace, ceremonies will be held at Manek Chowk and Zenana Mahal of Udaipur City Palace and Jagmandir, according to the people cited above.

Security has been tightened in Udaipur for the high-profile wedding.

Dutch DJ-producer Tiesto performed at The Leela Palace on Thursday night.

Traditional Rajasthani dance troupes and Manganiyar artists also performed.

On Friday, a musical evening will be held at Zenana Mahal of the City Palace. The haldi ceremony is scheduled for November 22 and the wedding ceremony will be held at Jagmandir on the morning of November 23. The reception will be held on the evening of November 23 Guests will depart on chartered flights from Dabok airport on November 24. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 07:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Hrithik Roshan Jennifer Lopez
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India Reopens Tourist Visas For Chinese Nationals As Relations Thaw After LAC Standoff: Report
India Reopens Tourist Visas For Chinese Nationals As Relations Thaw After LAC Standoff: Report
Celebrities
Shraddha Kapoor's Brother, Siddhant Kapoor Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252-Crore Drugs Case
Shraddha Kapoor's Brother, Siddhant Kapoor Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252-Crore Drugs Case
News
Nitish Hands Over Home Ministry To BJP, Samrat Choudhary Takes Charge: Full List Of Portfolios
Nitish Hands Over Home Ministry To BJP, Samrat Choudhary Takes Charge: Full List Of Portfolios
World
Blast At Boiler Factory In Pakistan's Faisalabad Kills 15; Several Injured
Blast At Boiler Factory In Pakistan's Faisalabad Kills 15; Several Injured
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi Set To Depart For South Africa To Attend G20 Summit And Hold Key Bilateral Meetings
Political Clash Escalates In Bengal As BJP Says Mamata Fears Losing Power Over SIR Process
Speeding Car Runs Over Woman Near Prem Mandir In Vrindavan, CCTV Shows Overtaking Gone Wrong
Assam Elephant Rescue, Mohan Bhagwat’s Big Statement And Major National Incidents Spark Debate
PM Kisan Crop Insurance Scheme Expanded; Farmers To Get Relief For Wildlife Damage And Disasters
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Smoothens Road To Kabul, But It Will Always Pass Through Islamabad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget