Jimmy Kimmel Roasts White House’s Viral Trump-As-Bond Post: '007 Is His Approval Rating'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom White House posted Trump as James Bond; drew reactions.

Jimmy Kimmel mocked the post, questioned administration priorities.

This follows other Trump pop culture-themed social media posts.

Amazon MGM Studios continues search for next Bond actor.

Late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel has weighed in on the White House’s viral social media post depicting Donald Trump as the next James Bond, and his reaction has now gone viral across social media platforms.

The debate started after the White House’s official X account uploaded a digitally edited image showing Trump styled as the legendary British spy 007. The post surfaced soon after reports emerged that Amazon MGM Studios had officially launched the hunt for the next actor to play James Bond.

White House’s Bond-Themed Post Draws Attention

The monochrome image reportedly featured Trump wearing a tuxedo and holding a silenced handgun, visually echoing promotional artwork from the Bond film No Time to Die starring Daniel Craig. The unusual crossover between politics and the iconic spy franchise quickly triggered mixed reactions online, with many users ridiculing the post.

The upload also coincided with growing anticipation surrounding the future of the James Bond franchise, as Amazon MGM moves ahead with plans for the next installment.

Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump-As-Bond Post

During a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel openly mocked the White House’s post and criticised the idea of presenting Trump as the next 007. Kimmel referenced the Bond film Octopussy while taking a jibe at Trump and said, “The White House jumped on the crazy train and posted this, suggesting that Trump would be the next James Bond. Grab him by the octopussy! We got a new James Bond in town.”

He added, “I think 007 is his approval rating right now. Imagine a very unpopular president, in the middle of a very unpopular war, the cost of everything is skyrocketing, gas is very expensive and you are spending your time posting online about how hot you are, how you captured an alien and how you should be the next James Bond.”

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Kimmel Questions Administration’s Priorities

Apart from the jokes, Kimmel also criticised what he viewed as the administration prioritising internet memes and edited imagery during a time of economic and political challenges in the United States.

Reports suggest the comedian took aim at Trump’s recent online activity, including multiple AI-generated and digitally altered images shared across social media. Kimmel questioned why such pop culture-inspired content was being promoted while larger national concerns continued to dominate headlines.

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Trump’s Previous Pop Culture-Themed Posts

This is not the first time Trump-linked social media accounts have drawn attention with pop culture-inspired visuals. Earlier this month, the White House shared another edited image portraying Trump as The Mandalorian alongside Grogu in celebration of Star Wars Day. That post also sparked widespread memes and criticism online.

Search For The Next James Bond Continues

While social media debates the Trump-as-Bond imagery, attention remains fixed on the future of the James Bond franchise itself. Amazon MGM Studios is currently developing the next chapter in the long-running spy saga following Daniel Craig’s departure after No Time to Die. Industry reports indicate the studio is searching for a younger British actor to step into the role of the iconic secret agent, although no official casting announcement has been made so far.