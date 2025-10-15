Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentJaved Akhtar Slams Troll Suggesting He Dress As Woman For Taliban Press Meet: 'Born With Low IQ'

Javed Akhtar Slams Troll Suggesting He Dress As Woman For Taliban Press Meet: 'Born With Low IQ'

Javed Akhtar hit back at a troll who suggested he dress as a woman to attend the Taliban press conference, calling the user out for having a “low IQ” and mocking their lack of awareness.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 02:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Renowned lyricist, poet, and screenwriter Javed Akhtar recently sparked conversations online with his critical remarks on Taliban Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s visit to India and the “respect and reception” he received during the trip. Akhtar had also highlighted the glaring absence of women journalists at the press conference, suggesting that sharp-witted reporters like Anjana Om Kashyap, Chitra, Navika, and Rubika should have been present.

In a tweet, Akhtar wrote, “How I wish that the sharp witted women journalists like Anjana Om Kashyap, Chitra, Navika and Rubika could attend the first press conference of that woman hater Talibani who was the official guest of our secular country but Alas …”

A social media user responded by mocking Akhtar, suggesting, “Sir you are an artist, why don’t you dress up like a woman and attend that press conference!”

Javed Akhtar responds to social media troll

Akhtar’s reply was sharp and unapologetic, “Brother, honestly I am feeling sorry for you. Why you are born with such a low IQ. Nature has not been fair to you. Any way atleast you can tell your name, eat food on your own, change clothes and cross a road. You have to be thankful for that.”

Criticism of Taliban minister’s reception in India

The veteran writer had earlier expressed his discomfort over the reception the Taliban minister received in India. On X, he wrote, “I hang my head in shame when I see the kind of respect and reception has been given to the representative of the world’s worst terrorist group Taliban by those who beat the pulpit against all kind of terrorists.”

Muttaqi’s India visit

For context, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Afghanistan’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi on Friday. This marked the first high-level engagement between India and Afghanistan since the Taliban took power in 2021, following the US withdrawal. Muttaqi’s initial press conference drew criticism for excluding women journalists, prompting a second conference two days later that included over a dozen women reporters. The Taliban minister described the earlier absence of women as a “technical issue.”

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 02:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Javed Akhtar
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Nitish Kumar's JD (U) Releases First List Of 57 Candidates For Bihar Elections
Nitish Kumar's JD (U) Releases First List Of 57 Candidates For Bihar Elections
Cities
Supreme Court Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, But With These 4 Rules
SC Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, But With 4 Rules
World
Indian-Origin US State Dept Official Ashley Tellis Arrested For Keeping Classified Documents, China Links
Indian-Origin US State Dept Official Ashley Tellis Arrested Over Secret Documents, China Links
Election 2025
Prashant Kishor To Not Contest Bihar Elections, Says 'Decision Taken By Party For Greater Good'
Prashant Kishor To Not Contest Bihar Elections, Says 'Decision Taken By Party For Greater Good'
Advertisement

Videos

JDU announces 57 candidates; LJP says no seat-sharing dispute as Upendra Kushwaha meets Amit Shah
JDU Announces Candidates for Rajgir and Other Key Seats; LJP Yet to Release Official List Ahead of Bihar Elections
JDU Finalizes Candidates for Key Bihar Seats, Leaving NDA Allies, Including Chirag Paswan, in Speculation
Upendra Kushwaha Meets Amit Shah in Delhi as NDA Explores Seat Adjustment Formula
Congress Welcomes Upset Upendra Kushwaha As He Meets Amit Shah In Delhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Crypto Is About Ownership. So Why Are We Still Getting Custody Wrong?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget