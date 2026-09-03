Janmashtami 2026: Witness Classical Dance-Drama ‘Krishna’ In Sanskrit; Check Delhi Dates, Venue

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi celebrates Janmashtami with a revised 'Krishna' dance-drama.

Changes include Sanskrit dialogues, new cast, expanded classical dance forms.

Choreographer Raj Sharma ensured cultural authenticity, seeking expert guidance.

Performances are ongoing at Kamani Auditorium until September 4.

With Janmashtami around the corner, Delhi is gearing up for a theatrical celebration of Lord Krishna that brings together mythology, classical dance and India's rich cultural traditions. The landmark dance drama Krishna returns to the capital this year with several changes, while retaining the traditional essence that has made the production a much-loved part of the Janmashtami season.

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What Is Different About SBKK's 'Krishna' This Year?

During a conversation with ABP Live, Raj Kumar Sharma, who plays the role of adult Krishna and is also the Assistant Choreographer, said, "The production has evolved quite a bit over the years, while still staying rooted in its classical essence. Earlier, the entire play was in Hindi, but this year, the dialogues are in Sanskrit. The entire cast is also new. We have four Radhas and four Krishnas, while the little Krishnas are also different and will perform on different days."

The change in language is not the only major addition. The dance vocabulary of Krishna has also been expanded.

Sharma said, "The dance choreography has changed significantly this year as well. We have made a conscious effort to bring together different classical dance forms, including Odissi, Bharatanatyam, Kathak and Chhau. We have tried to blend all these traditions beautifully into the production. This year, audiences will also see more of Surdas’ poetry and work being incorporated into the play.”

'I Did A A lot Of Study'

Taking on the role of Krishna came with its own challenges, particularly because of the decision to present the dialogues in Sanskrit.

Talking about how he sought guidance from people and scholars to better understand both the language and the character, Sharma told ABP Live, “I initially faced some difficulty because the dialogues were in Sanskrit. To prepare myself, I went to ISKCON, spoke to people there and also met scholars. They helped me a lot in understanding the character and the nuances of Krishna."

For Sharma, portraying Krishna was not simply about learning dialogues or performing the choreography. He also wanted to understand the responsibility attached to portraying one of India's most revered cultural and religious figures.

Preserving The Traditional Essence Of Krishna

The production’s traditional essence can be seen not just in its dance and dialogues, but also in its costumes, jewellery and overall visual presentation, with every element carefully designed to retain the authenticity of the cultural setting.

“This is our culture and our tradition, and I feel everyone should experience it. Everything about the production, from the jewellery and costumes to the dance, is rooted in our traditional culture," said Sharma.

Sharma believes that presenting these traditions authentically is particularly important for younger audiences.

He said, "In our production, we present Krishna in a very traditional way, and audiences have accepted it with a lot of love. I feel the more children get to see and experience our traditions in their authentic form, the better it is. It is important that they grow up seeing and understanding the richness of our own culture.”

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When And Where To Watch Krishna In Delhi?

The dance-drama Krishna is currently being staged at New Delhi’s Kamani Auditorium, with performances scheduled until September 4.

The production, presented by the Kendra Dance Repertory of SBKK, lasts approximately two hours and 20 minutes. The regular shows begin at 6:30 PM and matinee performances have also been scheduled for September 4 at 3 PM. Tickets for the performances can be booked through BookMyShow.