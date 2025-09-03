Janhvi Kapoor Pretends To Cry, Tells Khushi She’s ‘Not A Good Sister’; Watch

Janhvi Kapoor recently pulled off a hilarious prank on her sister, Khushi Kapoor, leaving the younger actress both worried and surprised. The prank unfolded when Janhvi, during a lighthearted interaction with Vogue, was asked to call a family member and ask them what they would change about her.

Janhvi's Prank Call That Left Khushi Worried

Janhvi decided to call Khushi Kapoor and, in a serious tone, asked, “Khushu, what would you change about me? If you have to. I’m feeling sad and thinking about everything in life."

As Khushi tried to process the sudden question, Janhvi continued, sounding emotional, “I just feel like I’m not okay, and I just feel like I need to change." She then pretended to break down completely, saying, “Just tell me what you would change about me, please… I’m just not feeling okay about anything… I feel like I know I’m not a good sister."

Janhvi even requested Khushi to come home soon, making the younger sister genuinely worried. Khushi, caught off guard, tried to comfort her sister, only to be told later that it was all a prank.

Khushi’s Reaction

Shocked by the revelation, Khushi said, “Oh my god, you scared me. I got really scared. I was starting to think of things to say that I wanted to change… Maybe I shouldn’t say it… I was like, you should be punctual…”

Param Sundari’s Mixed Yet Warm Reception

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently seen in Param Sundari alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Released on August 29, the film has opened to a mixed yet favourable response from audiences.

Critics have praised the film for its warmth and the on-screen chemistry between the lead pair. The supporting cast, particularly Manjot Singh as Jaggi, has been appreciated for bringing both comic relief and emotional depth to the story.

Adding to the film’s charm is its soulful music, composed by Sonu Nigam and Krishnakali Saha, which lends a nostalgic and heartfelt touch to the narrative.