Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentJanhvi Kapoor Pretends To Cry, Tells Khushi She’s ‘Not A Good Sister’; Watch

Janhvi Kapoor Pretends To Cry, Tells Khushi She’s ‘Not A Good Sister’; Watch

Janhvi Kapoor pranked Khushi during a Vogue interview, feigning emotional distress and asking what Khushi would change about her.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 11:51 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Janhvi Kapoor recently pulled off a hilarious prank on her sister, Khushi Kapoor, leaving the younger actress both worried and surprised. The prank unfolded when Janhvi, during a lighthearted interaction with Vogue, was asked to call a family member and ask them what they would change about her.

Janhvi's Prank Call That Left Khushi Worried

Janhvi decided to call Khushi Kapoor and, in a serious tone, asked, “Khushu, what would you change about me? If you have to. I’m feeling sad and thinking about everything in life."

As Khushi tried to process the sudden question, Janhvi continued, sounding emotional, “I just feel like I’m not okay, and I just feel like I need to change." She then pretended to break down completely, saying, “Just tell me what you would change about me, please… I’m just not feeling okay about anything… I feel like I know I’m not a good sister."

 

What a weird prank.
byu/One-Collection1418 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Janhvi even requested Khushi to come home soon, making the younger sister genuinely worried. Khushi, caught off guard, tried to comfort her sister, only to be told later that it was all a prank.

Khushi’s Reaction

Shocked by the revelation, Khushi said, “Oh my god, you scared me. I got really scared. I was starting to think of things to say that I wanted to change… Maybe I shouldn’t say it… I was like, you should be punctual…”

Param Sundari’s Mixed Yet Warm Reception

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently seen in Param Sundari alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Released on August 29, the film has opened to a mixed yet favourable response from audiences.

Critics have praised the film for its warmth and the on-screen chemistry between the lead pair. The supporting cast, particularly Manjot Singh as Jaggi, has been appreciated for bringing both comic relief and emotional depth to the story.

Adding to the film’s charm is its soulful music, composed by Sonu Nigam and Krishnakali Saha, which lends a nostalgic and heartfelt touch to the narrative.

 

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 11:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor Khushi Kapoor Param Sundari
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede - Check Viral Post
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede
World
America Enjoys Good Relations With India: Donald Trump Amid Strained Ties
America Enjoys Good Relations With India: Donald Trump Amid Strained Ties
Cities
Residents Spend Night On Street After Yamuna Floods Homes; IMD Forecasts More Rains
Residents Spend Night On Street After Yamuna Floods Homes; IMD Forecasts More Rains
Cricket
Shubman Gill Goes Past Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni, Ends Their Long-Standing Dominance
Shubman Gill Goes Past Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni, Ends Their Long-Standing Dominance
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget