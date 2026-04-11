Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Apr 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP former chief K Annamalai on Saturday refuted TVK’s allegations linking Union Minister L Murugan and the saffron party to the online leak of the movie ‘Jana Nayagan’, describing such claims as "political indecency".

He also condemned the leak, terming it an "illegal act" and urged the public to boycott pirated versions of the film.

Speaking to reporters after he finished canvassing for BJP candidates here, he questioned the logic of dragging the party into the controversy.

"Why drag the BJP into this? Does the party have any role in which film gets released or leaked? It is the responsibility of the police to investigate the leak and take action against those responsible," he added.

Taking a tough stand against those spreading rumours, Annamalai urged the police to take strict action against the perpetrators.

"The police should bring those who committed this mistake to justice and deal with them firmly. Do not drag the BJP into this for political gain," he said.

On April 10, TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna alleged that Union Minister Murugan, who oversees the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, used his influence over the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to leak the film.

He claimed Murugan "acted in coordination with Udhayanidhi Stalin to ensure the movie surfaced online before its theatrical release".

Without naming Arjuna, Annamalai said, "I strongly condemn the views being expressed by some supporters and leaders of the TVK." He insisted that the BJP does not control the CBFC in such a manner and has no involvement in the film's production or release issues.

Stating that he is a fan of Vijay, Annamalai said he would watch the movie in a theatre once it is officially released.

"A film is the result of the hard work, blood, and sweat of many individuals, and involves significant investment from production companies. If such leaked videos appear online, people should skip them and not watch," he said. PTI JR KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)