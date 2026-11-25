What happens when traditional art, animation and wildlife conservation come together? The result is a story of fragility and survival, offering a new flight of hope to one of the world’s most endangered birds — the Great Indian Bustard, locally known as the Godawan.

A short film, “The Godawan", directed by Suresh and Nilima Eriyat of award-winning animation studio Studio Eeksaurus, takes viewers on an evocative journey through the life of the bird, told from the perspective of a single, unhatched egg.

But the film is more than a lament for a disappearing species. It is as much a revival story, celebrating conservation efforts and the possibility of bringing the Godawan back from the brink through collective action.

For Suresh, the project offered a rare opportunity to bring together distinct aspects of Rajasthan’s heritage — its traditional blue pottery and a bird native to the region.

“This one is very special because it actually has a direct impact on the nature and the flora and fauna of our planet. Combining a very rare form of art from Rajasthan, where the bird also hails from, which is blue pottery, to tell this story was something I was immediately excited about," he said.

The filmmaker said he spent eight months immersing himself in the project, describing the coming together of visual art, music and conservation as a particularly fulfilling creative experience.

The film combines stop-motion, 2D animation and live action, using more than 5,000 individually handcrafted ceramic pieces inspired by Jaipur Blue Pottery.

In the age of artificial intelligence and instant digital production, over 100 artists and craftspeople put in more than 15,000 hours to create, arrange and photograph the compositions painstakingly, frame by frame.

The choice of ceramic seems symbolic. Beautiful yet fragile, pottery becomes a metaphor for the bird itself — vulnerable to irreversible damage if its natural habitat is not protected.