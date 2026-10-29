Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karachi's Hindu community celebrated Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming 'Ramayana' film.

Devotional songs, chants, and posters marked the viral celebrations there.

A 'Ramayana' poster was also displayed at a historic Karachi temple.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, releasing 2026.

Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, is generating buzz and excitement ahead of its release. The enthusiasm has also reached Karachi, Pakistan, where members of the Hindu community gathered to celebrate the film and extend their best wishes to its cast and crew.

Videos circulating on social media show people holding posters of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita, singing devotional songs and chanting “Jai Shree Ram”.

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'Ramayana' Celebrations In Karachi Goes Viral

A video shared by a YouTuber from Karachi captures members of the city’s Hindu community celebrating the much-anticipated film. Women dressed in ghungats can be seen dancing to Jubin Nautiyal’s devotional song “Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hai”, while others hold posters featuring the film’s lead actors.

The gathering was filled with devotional chants and music as people wished the team well ahead of the film’s release. A separate video shared on Reddit shows a Ramayana poster displayed at a temple in Karachi.

Several people expressed hope that the film would become a major box-office success.

Chants of "Jai Shree Ram" echoed through the area, accompanied by drum beats and dancing, as people joined in the celebrations.

In another display of excitement, a poster of Ramayana was installed at one of the area's historic temples. The gathering and the temple display have drawn attention to the anticipation surrounding the film among members of the Hindu community in Karachi.

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About 'Ramayana'

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film is planned as a two-part project.

Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, while Part 2 is slated to arrive during Diwali 2027.

The film has also attracted attention following a grand premiere in Los Angeles, where viewers shared reactions praising its scale, visual effects, emotional sequences and lead performances.