Jackky Bhagnani Breaks Silence On PVR INOX Legal Row, Calls Reports 'Entirely Inaccurate'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pooja Entertainment denies legal dispute with PVR INOX.

Reports claimed financial disputes over underperforming films.

Pooja Entertainment emphasizes strong, cordial cinema chain relationship.

Company urges reliance on verified facts, disputes misinformation.

Producer Vashu Bhagnani’s production banner, Pooja Entertainment, on Monday officially denied reports claiming that legal proceedings were underway between the production house and PVR INOX Pictures. Calling the reports “entirely inaccurate,” the banner clarified that its professional relationship with the cinema chain continues to remain strong and cordial.

Pooja Entertainment Refutes Legal Battle Claims

The clarification comes amid reports alleging that PVR INOX Pictures had initiated legal action against Pooja Entertainment over financial disputes linked to a series of underperforming films. According to reports circulating in the media, PVR INOX Pictures had reportedly paid Rs 100 crore as a refundable advance to Pooja Entertainment and had agreed to release films including Mission Raniganj, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

The reports further claimed that under an agreement between the two parties, Pooja Entertainment would return the outstanding balance if the films failed to generate expected revenues at the box office. Since all three films reportedly underperformed commercially, speculation about legal proceedings gained momentum.

Official Statement Shared On Instagram

In response, Pooja Entertainment issued an official statement on Instagram firmly dismissing the rumours. “Over the decades, Pooja Entertainment has built a relationship with the media rooted in mutual respect, transparency, and a shared love for Indian cinema,” the statement read.

The production house added, “Recently, reports have circulated regarding alleged legal proceedings between PVR INOX Pictures and Pooja Entertainment. We wish to clarify that these reports are entirely inaccurate.” The statement also mentioned that PVR INOX Pictures had released its own clarification, reaffirming that the claims did not reflect the reality of their “strong professional bond.”

ALSO READ | Jacqueline Fernandez Named Accused, Not Victim: Court Rules She Was 'In Connivance' With Sukesh in Rs 200 Cr Scam

Appeal Against Unverified Reports

Expressing concern over the spread of misinformation, the production banner urged media houses, bloggers, digital platforms and social media users to rely on verified facts and remove misleading reports.

“While we deeply respect the fast-paced nature of digital news, the continued circulation of unverified stories in this case is causing harm to stakeholders and the company’s goodwill built over the years,” the statement noted. The Instagram post was captioned: “Our journey has always been built on trust. We remain focused on what truly matters: cinema, partnerships, and the truth.”

ALSO READ | Dua Lipa Marries Callum Turner In Intimate London Ceremony: See PICS

Amid reports of alleged legal proceedings by PVR Inox Pictures against veteran filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani over pending dues, Jackky Bhagnani has now addressed the speculation. Sharing an official statement on social media, he dismissed the claims as “entirely inaccurate” and urged reliance on verified facts.

Separate Legal Dispute Continues

Meanwhile, Pooja Entertainment remains embroiled in a separate legal dispute with Tips Industries and director David Dhawan over the alleged unauthorised use of songs and intellectual property from the 1999 film Biwi No.1 in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.