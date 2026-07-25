J-K CM urges filmmakers to show 'changing narrative' of Kashmir

Srinagar, Jul 24 (PTI): Charging that some filmmakers were making propaganda movies to curry political favours, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday urged Bollywood to show the "changing narrative" of the Valley instead of its past focussing on violence.

Speaking to reporters here after attending the curtain-raiser of the first Kashmir International Film Festival, Abdullah said, "My grievance is that usually, when films are shot here, they only show the bad conditions -- our shikaras blowing up, houseboats exploding, or firing happening. The story of Kashmir has changed, and we want people to show this changing narrative to the world." He also said that some people were misrepresenting reality so that their films earn better "or to keep the Central government happy," but asserted that this didn't mean that entire Bollywood was bad.

Abdullah also said that while some filmmakers shot their films in the Valley, they portrayed it as someplace else in the movie.

"There have been (such) instances," he said in response to a question that filmmakers have used Kashmir's cheaper facilities but then portrayed the place as somewhere else.

He said through the film festival, the government was making an effort to show the people that beyond the propaganda, good movies were also being made in Bollywood -- "movies that you and I would enjoy watching".

He also asserted that the government needed to make it easier for the filmmakers to come and shoot their films in J&K.

"A beginning has already been made. We hope that this first International Film Festival in Kashmir that will take place in September will further cement those efforts," he said.

Abdullah said a special section at the festival has been kept for local filmmakers. PTI SSB AMJ AMJ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)