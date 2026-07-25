India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentJ-K CM urges filmmakers to show 'changing narrative' of Kashmir

J-K CM urges filmmakers to show 'changing narrative' of Kashmir

Srinagar, Jul 24 (PTI): Charging that some filmmakers were making propaganda movies to curry political favours, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday urged Bollywood to show the "changing narrative" of the Valley instead of its past focussing on violenc.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 12:06 AM (IST)

Srinagar, Jul 24 (PTI): Charging that some filmmakers were making propaganda movies to curry political favours, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday urged Bollywood to show the "changing narrative" of the Valley instead of its past focussing on violence.

Speaking to reporters here after attending the curtain-raiser of the first Kashmir International Film Festival, Abdullah said, "My grievance is that usually, when films are shot here, they only show the bad conditions -- our shikaras blowing up, houseboats exploding, or firing happening. The story of Kashmir has changed, and we want people to show this changing narrative to the world." He also said that some people were misrepresenting reality so that their films earn better "or to keep the Central government happy," but asserted that this didn't mean that entire Bollywood was bad.

Abdullah also said that while some filmmakers shot their films in the Valley, they portrayed it as someplace else in the movie.

"There have been (such) instances," he said in response to a question that filmmakers have used Kashmir's cheaper facilities but then portrayed the place as somewhere else.

He said through the film festival, the government was making an effort to show the people that beyond the propaganda, good movies were also being made in Bollywood -- "movies that you and I would enjoy watching".

He also asserted that the government needed to make it easier for the filmmakers to come and shoot their films in J&K.

"A beginning has already been made. We hope that this first International Film Festival in Kashmir that will take place in September will further cement those efforts," he said.

Abdullah said a special section at the festival has been kept for local filmmakers. PTI SSB AMJ AMJ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Jul 2026 12:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News Entertainment-news 25 July 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
J-K CM urges filmmakers to show 'changing narrative' of Kashmir
J-K CM urges filmmakers to show 'changing narrative' of Kashmir
Entertainment
Vivek Oberoi Reacts To CJP Jantar Mantar NEET Protest, Says 'Abhineta Hu, Neta Nahi'
Vivek Oberoi Reacts To CJP Jantar Mantar NEET Protest, Says 'Abhineta Hu, Neta Nahi'
Entertainment
Quote Of The Day | Sylvester Stallone's Powerful Words On Inner Strength And Following Your Heart
Quote Of The Day | Sylvester Stallone's Powerful Words On Inner Strength And Following Your Heart
Entertainment
'Forced To Sleep With Directors': Eva Grover Makes Shocking Allegations Against Ex-Husband Hyder Ali Khan
'Forced To Sleep With Directors': Eva Grover Makes Shocking Allegations Against Ex-Husband Hyder Ali Khan
Advertisement

Videos

Paper Leak Row Escalates: Government’s Outreach Meets CJP’s Hardline Stand
BREAKING: Rahul Gandhi Repeats Demand for Education Minister’s Resignation
Breaking News: Government-CJP Talks Begin Over Paper Leak Row
Politics: Government-CJP Talks Delayed at Constitution Club, Backchannel Efforts Continue Amid Political Tensions
Politics: CJP Sticks to Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Demand, Questions Possibility of Government Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget