‘It Is Not New…’: Govinda’s Nephew Vinay Anand Reacts To Actor’s Alleged Affair

Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have been in the news for months due to rumours of trouble in their marriage. Reports have claimed that the actor is having an affair with a newcomer, and some have even suggested that the couple may be heading for a separation. Now, Govinda’s nephew, Vinay Anand, has reacted to aunt Sunita Ahuja’s claims about the actor’s alleged affair.

Vinay On Govinda’s Alleged Affair

In an interview with Hindi Rush, Vinay, who works for both Hindi and Bhojpuri films, said he decided to speak to Govinda directly, but was careful not to come across as intrusive. “I wanted to ask about this to Govinda, but I didn’t want to give him the impression that I am butting in his personal affair because he is my uncle and it is a father-son kind of a relationship with him.”

Vinay said that despite his hesitation, he eventually asked Govinda about the rumours, and the actor denied them. “But I asked him once, do you have an affair with someone? He told me, ‘No, there is nothing like that.’ When Govinda refused, I accepted it,” he said.

However, Vinay added that Sunita’s interviews have left him slightly uncomfortable. “But when I see mami’s interviews, I feel a bit weird, because we have seen her always respecting Govinda.”

He also pointed out that given Govinda’s stardom, it isn’t surprising that his name has been linked with actresses over the years, including Neelam Kothari, Rani Mukerji and Karisma Kapoor. Vinay then clarified that he was only joking and insisted there was nothing to the current speculation.

“Jokes apart, aisa kuch bhi nahi hai (There’s nothing like that0, he’s working very hard. He’s working for two hours and keeping himself fit,” he said.

Sunita On Govinda’s Affair Rumours

Sunita, in a recent Q&A session with journalists, said that she is ready to forgive the actor provided he changes himself and starts living the way she wants.

“You never know. He’s my childhood love. Agar voh sudhar jaaye aur humare hisaab se rahe, toh main maaf kardungi usse. Mujhe yeh sab jo news mein aa raha hai, mujhe yeh sab nahi sunna hai [You never know. He’s my childhood love. If he changes and starts living the way I want, I’ll forgive him. I don’t want to hear all these things that are coming up in the news].”

Govinda’s Response To Sunita’s Claims

In an interview with the news agency ANI, Govinda responded to Sunita’s remarks in the media over his alleged affair. He said that he felt “saved” because the newcomer whose name was mentioned has been linked to him has remained silent.

“The name that she is taking - Komal - I thank her. I am saved because she is not saying a word against anyone. She is quiet; youngsters don't shy away from hurling abuses. I especially want to thank Komal for not saying a word wrong despite coming in the news because of this thing. She is not the kind of person who wants to get fame and attention using this means,” he had said.

Sunita and Govinda got married in 1987 and are parents to two children - Yashvardhan Ahuja and Tina Ahuja.