Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentIsha Malviya Brings Laughter And Love In Birthday Reel For Hina Khan

Isha Malviya Brings Laughter And Love In Birthday Reel For Hina Khan

Isha Malviya shared a fun and heartfelt reel wishing Hina Khan a happy birthday, celebrating their bond on Pati Patni Aur Panga, leaving fans delighted and praising their camaraderie.

By : IANS | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 09:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Television actress Isha Malviya took to her social media account to share a fun, light-hearted reel for Hina Khan's birthday. The video has already caught the attention of the fans.

The two actresses, who are currently seen together in the reality show "Pati Patni Aur Panga", appear to share a warm bond.

In the video clip, Isha is seen giving some gyaan to the birthday girl, leaving fans in splits. The two actresses are seen enacting a viral reel of social media. Alongside the video, Isha penned a heartfelt note for Hina, calling her an inspiration and praising not just her beauty but also her kind heart.

"Happy Birthday, Queen Hina Khan! Thank you for being an inspiration to all of us. I love you, Pyari Hina Di. You are not just a beautiful face but a heart too," she wrote. Fans were quick to flood the comment section with birthday wishes for Hina, while many appreciated the camaraderie the two actresses share on the show. With their easy chemistry and light moments, Isha and Hina have become one of the most entertaining highlights of Pati Patni Aur Panga, clearly getting along like a house on fire.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Isha Malviya (@isha__malviya)

Hina Khan who is celebrating her first birthday after marriage on the 2nd of October, was wished by her husband Rocky Jaiswal, who shared an emotional note on his social media account. Sharing a carousel of their romantic pictures, Rocky wrote, " knew what happiness, love, respect, togetherness, companionship, joy, pleasure, warmth, laughter, calm, peace, and partnership meant.' I only felt them once. I found you. You mean life to me. You are more than life to me. Happy birthday, my love. Many, many, many happy returns of the day, my wife. I love you.”

The pictures beautifully capture the couple's bond. Each image speaks volumes of the love and companionship Rocky and Hina share. For the uninitiated, Hina and Rocky's love story began on the sets of “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”, a superhit television show that marked Hina's debut in the entertainment industry.

Rocky Jaiswal was the line producer on the show. Currently, Hina and Rocky are seen on Pati Patni Aur Panga. The actress who is battling cancer had credited Rocky for being her pillar of strength.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 09:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hina Khan Isha Malviya
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
11 Dead As Tractor-Trolley Falls Into River In MP's Khandwa During Durga Immersion, CM Announces Ex Gratia
11 Dead As Tractor-Trolley Falls Into River In MP's Khandwa During Durga Immersion, CM Announces Ex Gratia
India
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi To Visit India Next Week, First High-Level Meeting After Taliban Takeover
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi To Visit India Next Week, First High-Level Meeting After Taliban Takeover
India
Rahul Gandhi Tears Into BJP-RSS Abroad, Calls Ideology ‘Cowardice At Its Core’
Rahul Gandhi Tears Into BJP-RSS Abroad, Calls Ideology ‘Cowardice At Its Core’
Cities
Internet Suspended In Bareilly Over 'I Love Muhammad' Poster Row, Heavy Police Deployment
Internet Suspended In Bareilly Over 'I Love Muhammad' Poster Row, Heavy Police Deployment
Advertisement

Videos

Bulldozer Action Underway On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Heavy Police Deployed
Uttar Pradesh News: Heavy Police Deployment In Sambhal As Action Planned On Illegal Mosque
Delhi Police Uncover Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Self-Styled Guru Chaitanyananda
Police Action Planned On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Area Sealed With Heavy Security
Mohan Bhagwat Urges India To Strengthen Self-Reliance And Unity Amid Global Challenges
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget