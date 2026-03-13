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HomeEntertainmentIs Nawazuddin Siddiqui Ditching Acting For Farming? Actor Buys 13.75 Acres Of Agricultural Land In UP

Is Nawazuddin Siddiqui Ditching Acting For Farming? Actor Buys 13.75 Acres Of Agricultural Land In UP

Nawazuddin Siddiqui purchased 13.75 acres of agricultural land in Uttar Pradesh for approximately Rs 6 crore.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 11:52 AM (IST)
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Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has purchased agricultural land in his name in his ancestral town, Budhana, in Uttar Pradesh. The actor visited the sub-registrar’s office at the tehsil along with his family and his brother, Faizuddin Siddiqui, to complete the formalities. The land, around 13.75 acres, is reportedly valued at approximately Rs 6 crore, according to several media reports. 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Buy Agricultural Land

The 51-year-old actor bought the agricultural land from seven individuals, including Abhishek Jain. Siddiqui completed the registration process with the assistance of his lawyer, Prashant Sharma, who assisted him with the paperwork. He signed the documents in the presence of Sub-Registrar Pankaj Kumar Jain.

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The actor arrived in Budhana with his brother and film producer, Faizuddin Siddiqui. During the visit, he also met his mother, Hajjan Mehrunishan, and other family members.

His brothers, advocates Almasuddin Siddiqui and Majuddin Siddiqui, also accompanied him to the tehsil headquarters.

As soon as news of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s arrival spread, fans gathered at the tehsil to take photos and selfies.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Upcoming Project

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who gained fame with Gangs of Wasseypur, Badlapur, Manjhi: The Mountain Man, and the web series Sacred Games, will now be seen in Tumbbad 2.

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“We are pleased to announce that one of the finest actors of our time, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has joined Tumbbad 2. Welcome, Nawaz bhai!” wrote Sohum Shah in an Instagram post.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sohum Shah (@shah_sohum)

Tumbbad, which was released in 2018, has become a cult film. Its 2024 re-release performed exceptionally well at the box office. With the sequel set to go on floors early this year, the makers are looking to expand the dark universe with an exciting cast update.



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Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Nawazuddin Siddiqui purchase agricultural land?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui purchased agricultural land in his ancestral town, Budhana, in Uttar Pradesh.

What is the approximate size and value of the land purchased by Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

The land is around 13.75 acres and is reportedly valued at approximately Rs 6 crore.

Who accompanied Nawazuddin Siddiqui during the land registration process?

He was accompanied by his family, including his brother Faizuddin Siddiqui, and his lawyers.

What is Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming project?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in the upcoming film Tumbbad 2.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Mar 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
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