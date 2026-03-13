Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has purchased agricultural land in his name in his ancestral town, Budhana, in Uttar Pradesh. The actor visited the sub-registrar’s office at the tehsil along with his family and his brother, Faizuddin Siddiqui, to complete the formalities. The land, around 13.75 acres, is reportedly valued at approximately Rs 6 crore, according to several media reports.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Buy Agricultural Land

The 51-year-old actor bought the agricultural land from seven individuals, including Abhishek Jain. Siddiqui completed the registration process with the assistance of his lawyer, Prashant Sharma, who assisted him with the paperwork. He signed the documents in the presence of Sub-Registrar Pankaj Kumar Jain.

ALSO READ| Hansika Motwani’s First Instagram Post After Divorce From Sohael Khaturiya

The actor arrived in Budhana with his brother and film producer, Faizuddin Siddiqui. During the visit, he also met his mother, Hajjan Mehrunishan, and other family members.

His brothers, advocates Almasuddin Siddiqui and Majuddin Siddiqui, also accompanied him to the tehsil headquarters.

As soon as news of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s arrival spread, fans gathered at the tehsil to take photos and selfies.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Upcoming Project

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who gained fame with Gangs of Wasseypur, Badlapur, Manjhi: The Mountain Man, and the web series Sacred Games, will now be seen in Tumbbad 2.

ALSO READ| Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur Reception: Newlyweds Arrive Arm-In-Arm

“We are pleased to announce that one of the finest actors of our time, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has joined Tumbbad 2. Welcome, Nawaz bhai!” wrote Sohum Shah in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohum Shah (@shah_sohum)

Tumbbad, which was released in 2018, has become a cult film. Its 2024 re-release performed exceptionally well at the box office. With the sequel set to go on floors early this year, the makers are looking to expand the dark universe with an exciting cast update.





