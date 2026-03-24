Is Dhurandhar 3 Releasing This June? Mukesh Chhabra Reacts To Buzz After Dhurandhar 2 Success

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The sequel to the 2025 hit Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, hit theatres on March 19. Shortly after its release, a video claiming to show the end-credit slate for Dhurandhar 3: The Final Chapter or Dhurandhar: The Mayhem, went viral on social media. The videos and photos suggested that the third instalment would arrive as early as June this year. This came after filmmaker Aditya Dhar urged people to wait for the credits, stating that there will be two scenes that the audience doesn’t want to miss. Now, the film’s casting director Mukesh Chhabra stepped in to address the rumours.

Dhurandhar 3 To Release In June?

In a conversation with Zoom, Mukesh Chhabra dismissed the viral claims and clarified that there are currently no such plans for the third instalment.



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“Aisa kuch nahi hone wala. Bahut saare rumours hai [There’s no such plan. These are mere rumours],” he said, indicating that the reports about a June release are unfounded.

He further added that if required, he would clarify such rumours directly on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Dhurandhar 2 Breaking Box Office Records

Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, continues to perform strongly at the box office. The film follows the journey of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who transforms into the spy Hamza Ali Mazari in Pakistan’s Lyari before rising as Sher-e-Baloch and King of Lyari.

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The action drama also features Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. It has received largely positive responses from both critics and audiences and has already crossed Rs 751 crore worldwide, including Rs 541 crore from India and Rs 210 crore from overseas markets. The film has surpassed the overseas collection of Pushpa 2: The Rule, though its overall worldwide total still trails the blockbuster. However, it has outperformed major titles like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 in several markets.