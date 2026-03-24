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HomeEntertainmentIs Dhurandhar 3 Releasing This June? Mukesh Chhabra Reacts To Buzz After Dhurandhar 2 Success

Is Dhurandhar 3 Releasing This June? Mukesh Chhabra Reacts To Buzz After Dhurandhar 2 Success

Riding on the success of Dhurandhar 2, are the makers already planning the final chapter, Dhurandhar: The Mayhem? Is Dhurandhar 3 really set to hit the silver screen this June? Read on to find out.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The sequel to the 2025 hit Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, hit theatres on March 19. Shortly after its release, a video claiming to show the end-credit slate for Dhurandhar 3: The Final Chapter or Dhurandhar: The Mayhem, went viral on social media. The videos and photos suggested that the third instalment would arrive as early as June this year. This came after filmmaker Aditya Dhar urged people to wait for the credits, stating that there will be two scenes that the audience doesn’t want to miss. Now, the film’s casting director Mukesh Chhabra stepped in to address the rumours.

Dhurandhar 3 To Release In June?

In a conversation with Zoom, Mukesh Chhabra dismissed the viral claims and clarified that there are currently no such plans for the third instalment.

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s Film Slips 43% On Day 5 After Rs 137.43 Cr High On Sunday

“Aisa kuch nahi hone wala. Bahut saare rumours hai [There’s no such plan. These are mere rumours],” he said, indicating that the reports about a June release are unfounded. 

He further added that if required, he would clarify such rumours directly on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Dhurandhar 2 Breaking Box Office Records

Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, continues to perform strongly at the box office. The film follows the journey of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who transforms into the spy Hamza Ali Mazari in Pakistan’s Lyari before rising as Sher-e-Baloch and King of Lyari.

ALSO READ| ‘Aditya Dhar Is Box Office Ka Baap’: Rajinikanth Reviews Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2; Uri Director Responds

The action drama also features Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. It has received largely positive responses from both critics and audiences and has already crossed Rs 751 crore worldwide, including Rs 541 crore from India and Rs 210 crore from overseas markets. The film has surpassed the overseas collection of Pushpa 2: The Rule, though its overall worldwide total still trails the blockbuster. However, it has outperformed major titles like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 in several markets.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Dhurandhar 3 releasing in June?

No, Mukesh Chhabra, the casting director, has dismissed rumors of a June release for Dhurandhar 3. He clarified that there are currently no such plans.

What did the director say about post-credit scenes in Dhurandhar 2?

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar urged audiences to wait for the credits, stating there would be two scenes they wouldn't want to miss.

How is Dhurandhar 2 performing at the box office?

Dhurandhar 2 is performing strongly, crossing Rs 751 crore worldwide. It has surpassed the overseas collection of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Who stars in Dhurandhar 2?

Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi. The film follows Ranveer Singh's character transforming into a spy.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar The Revenge Dhurandhar 3
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