Iqra Dutt’s Viral Clip Sparks Nostalgia As Fans Compare Her To Grandmom Nargis

A video of Sanjay Dutt's daughter, Iqra, went viral due to her striking resemblance to her grandmother, the legendary actress Nargis Dutt.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 03:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A recent video of Iqra Dutt, daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt, has taken social media by storm. Fans couldn’t help but point out how the young star kid bears an uncanny resemblance to her legendary grandmother, the iconic actress Nargis Dutt.

From her delicate features to her expressive eyes, many believe she is a reflection of the Mother India star.

Iqra Dutt’s Casual Outing in Mumbai

In the viral clip, Iqra is seen stepping out casually in Mumbai, dressed in a simple t-shirt and shorts. Despite the laid-back look, she exuded grace and charm. What truly caught the internet’s attention wasn’t just her poise, but her striking resemblance to Nargis Dutt—especially her soulful eyes and timeless beauty.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bollywood Dazzle (@bollywooddazzle)

Internet Reactions

The video quickly sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans and film enthusiasts in awe of the resemblance. Many gushed that “Looks like Nargis ji is back,” while another remarked, “Some kids don't need DNA tests... like Shah Rukh's daughter and this one.”

Compliments continued to pour in, with users describing her as “extremely mesmerising, beautiful girl” and pointing out that she has “her dad's dangerous eyes.”

Others agreed that “she has eyes like Sanju Baba and the face of legendary grandma,” while one admirer simply summed it up by saying, “She is the copy of her grandmother.”

About Iqra Dutt

Born on October 21, 2010, Iqra has largely stayed away from the limelight but has now begun to capture public attention—not for any film debut, but for the timeless charisma she seems to have inherited from her iconic lineage.

Currently pursuing her studies at an international school in Mumbai, Iqra is known to be creatively inclined, with reported interests in dance and music. While nothing has been officially confirmed by the family, fans are already fascinated by her natural screen presence and the striking connection she shares with her grandmother, Nargis Dutt.

 

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 03:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Dutt Nargis Iqra Dutt
Read more
