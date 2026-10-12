International Thriller Blue Boom Goes Into Production In Los Angeles

Independent thriller Blue Boom has entered production in Los Angeles following several months of development and a bidding process involving the project. The film stars Dip Patel, Harsh Shakti and Sachi Mey in lead roles, with Sooraj Ohri, Jake Rasmussen and other actors also part of the cast.

Developed with an international audience in mind, the film is being positioned for viewers across North America, India, Asia and the Middle East. The production is being shot entirely in Los Angeles and is expected to combine elements of thriller, romance and dance within its narrative.

Film follows a couple caught in a dangerous scheme

Set in Los Angeles, Blue Boom centres on a couple who encounter a new drug making its way through the city. They discover a method of misleading buyers using a counterfeit mixed-powder formula, turning what initially appears to be an opportunity into a high-risk situation.

As the story progresses, the couple find themselves dealing with the consequences of their actions. The plot moves through deception, pursuit and attempts to escape, with the characters facing increasing pressure as the situation develops.

The film's setting is closely tied to its storyline, with Los Angeles serving as more than a backdrop. The characters move through different parts of the city as they try to navigate the consequences of their decisions.

Dip Patel leads international-focused cast

Patel takes on one of the central roles in the film, adding another feature project to his independent film work. He recently appeared in Disolution, which has secured distribution, continuing his work across projects with connections to both American and Indian entertainment markets.

His role in Blue Boom places him at the centre of a thriller designed for an international audience. The production brings together performers from different backgrounds while using Los Angeles as the primary setting for the story.

Harsh Shakti and Sachi Mey also feature in lead roles, while Sooraj Ohri, Jake Rasmussen and other actors are attached to the production.

Production takes place across Los Angeles

Filming is underway across several Los Angeles locations, including Burbank, Downtown Los Angeles and Studio City. Additional locations in and around the city are expected to feature as production continues.

The filmmakers are using the city's varied environments to support the film's narrative. The changing locations are expected to reflect the movement of the characters as they attempt to stay ahead of the problems created by their choices.

Alongside its central thriller storyline, Blue Boom incorporates romantic and dance elements. These components are intended to broaden the film's appeal while retaining the main focus on the characters and their increasingly difficult circumstances.

Film plans festival and commercial release strategy

The move into production follows an extended development period during which the project attracted interest through a bidding process. The filmmakers are now working toward introducing the film to international markets.

A festival strategy is also being considered as part of the project's wider release plans. The team intends to explore opportunities on the festival circuit while also pursuing commercial distribution for audiences in different territories.

The production is following an independent filmmaking model, with the story remaining centred on its characters and the conflict that develops around them. Its Los Angeles setting and internationally oriented cast are key elements of the project's positioning.

For Patel, Blue Boom adds another leading feature role to a growing body of independent screen work. With filming now underway, the project represents the latest phase of his work on productions aimed at audiences across multiple markets.

As production progresses, the filmmakers are expected to continue developing the project's international sales and festival plans before its eventual release.