Inside Samantha And Raj’s Spiritual Wedding: Rituals, Wedding Favours, And Morning Ceremony

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has officially begun a new chapter in her life. The star married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in a traditional Linga Bhairavi Vivaha ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on December 1. Samantha unveiled the first images from the wedding on Monday through her Instagram handle, while close friend Shilpa Reddy offered followers a closer look at the rituals and preparations.

Inside Samantha and Raj’s serene ceremony

In one of the photographs shared by Shilpa, Samantha and Raj are seen seated together in their wedding ensembles, exchanging a quiet, warm glance. Shilpa also shared a video revealing the thoughtful “vivah kanukalu” — wedding gifts for guests — which included incense made from Isha’s flowers, a note from Sadhguru, artisanal Indian chocolate bars, and a perfume from Samantha’s preferred brand, Secret Alchemist.

Shilpa gave more context to the ceremony itself, describing the early-morning rituals that began at 6 a.m. “The Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha is described as a sort of 'concrecation of marriages' rooted in an ancient yogic tradition,” she wrote. She went on to explain that the ritual allows a couple to unite on an “elemental level”, forming a bond that is deeper and more intrinsic.

Videos and photos from the venue showed softly lit lamps, floral rangolis, and decor heavily inspired by natural elements — white blooms, pink roses, and neatly arranged baskets of flowers added to the meditative atmosphere.

Another picture posted by Shilpa captured a tender moment where she sat beside Samantha, holding her hand as the bride smiled. Raj was seated on Samantha’s other side, both newlyweds already adorned with garlands. Shilpa wrote, “A beautiful Bhuta shudhi vivaha 🙏🏼🪷 of Sam and Raj @isha.foundation . Enjoyed wearing this simple & beautiful kanchi cotton hand woven sari in suspicious leaf green with red border paired it with South India, Temple jewellery from @manjulajewellers.”

Past relationships

Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. The couple famously had two ceremonies—one Christian, one Hindu. Raj Nidimoru was previously married to Shhyamali De, with the two reportedly parting ways in 2022.