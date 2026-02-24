Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Filmmaker Farah Khan visited YouTuber and podcast host Ranveer Allahbadia’s home for her latest vlog, with her house help, Dilip. During the vlog, Farah gave viewers a tour of Ranveer’s home, revealing that nearly one-fourth of the space is dedicated to his studio, with the rest serving as his living area. The video also captured several light-hearted and fun moments between Ranveer and Dilip.

During their conversation, Ranveer opened up about the controversy surrounding Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent, referring to the episode as a “kaand”. He spoke candidly about the difficult phase that followed, sharing who supported him during that time and recalling advice he received from actor John Abraham.

Ranveer Opens Up About India’s Got Latent Row

When Farah asked whether the “kaand” happened in his current home or another one, Ranveer clarified that it took place in the same house. However, he described the house as lucky, saying it played a key role in shaping his career.

Ranveer said, “My podcast was stopped after that. I had to bear a lot. I just pray to God to just return me my work. I just wanted the opportunity to work because we were not even able to shoot.”

Farah then offered him words of encouragement, saying, “Never waste a good failure, always work from it, and become stronger. Put your head down and work.”

Ranveer added that John Abraham had given him similar advice after the “kaand”. “John Abraham, sir, called me and said the same thing. He had called specially. He told me to handle myself and told me that this is normal in the media.”

He went on to name a few people who called him during his difficult time. “Sonu Nigam, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, and Yuzvendra Chahal also called me during that time… I couldn’t change the past, but I could change the future. I got a forced break after a crazy, intense six-year podcasting journey. I’m just trying to move on; I’ve tried to forgive a lot of people, even myself, and to a degree, I’ve been successful.”

India’s Got Latent Row

Ranveer Allahbadia, along with Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija, appeared on the panel of Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. After the show premiered on YouTube, people got irked over Ranveer’s not-so-decent question he put up to a contestant

In an attempt to match the show’s signature dark humour, Allahbadia fired off questions so outrageous that even Raina was caught off guard.

The 31-year-old YouTuber asked, “Watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life. Or would you join in once and stop it forever?”

Following the controversy, Ranveer issued an apology on social media but was temporarily barred from uploading new content on the channel. However, in March, the Supreme Court permitted him to resume his podcast, The Ranveer Show.