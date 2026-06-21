Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sukrut Deo's acting commitment impressed judges and viewers.

His powerful poem earned judges' standing ovation and tears.

Deo's viral act garnered significant praise and online following.

The first episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2 has sparked mixed reactions online, but one performance has managed to cut through the noise. Marathi theatre artiste Sukrut Deo delivered an act that left the panel speechless and the internet deeply impressed. From staying fully committed to character to moving the judges with an emotional moment on stage, Sukrut quickly became the standout performer of the night. With praise pouring in from Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Samay Raina, the theatre actor has now emerged as the breakout name from the season premiere everyone is talking about online.

Sukrut Deo Goes Viral

While the episode has triggered divided opinions online, viewers seem united on one point: Sukrut Deo stole the show. The Marathi theatre artiste entered the stage playing a drunk man and remained completely locked into the character throughout the performance. He did not break, even when host Samay Raina tried to interrupt him or when Alia Bhatt stepped in and said, “Cut.” That commitment instantly grabbed attention and set his act apart from the rest.

Standing Ovation From The Panel

What followed made the performance even more memorable. After completing his act, Sukrut shared a poem centred on the life of a kalakar, an artist navigating struggle, passion and persistence. The impact was immediate. The entire panel rose to their feet in appreciation. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who appeared on the show to promote their upcoming film Alpha, joined in the standing ovation. It was one of the most powerful moments from the premiere episode.

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Emotional Moment Leaves Alia Bhatt Moved

Soon after the applause, emotions took over. In a moment now widely circulating online, Sukrut became emotional and broke down on stage. Balraj Ghai quickly walked up and hugged him. Alia Bhatt was visibly emotional too. Holding back tears, she asked him, “Why are you crying?” That short exchange became one of the most talked-about clips from the episode.

Sukrut’s rise may feel sudden to viewers, but his journey has been years in the making. He has been actively working in Marathi theatre for more than six years. His social media largely reflects an artist constantly experimenting with performance and comedy sketches. Until recently, his following was modest, hovering around 6,000 to 7,000. After the episode aired, that number jumped dramatically to nearly 100,000 as viewers rushed to discover the performer behind the viral act.

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Praise from Alia Bhatt and Samay Raina

The appreciation continued even after the episode ended. Alia Bhatt later took to Instagram Stories and called Sukrut a “legend.” Samay Raina also acknowledged the performance with a simple but impactful one-word comment: “Star.” Sukrut responded by thanking the panel, Samay Raina and the India’s Got Latent platform for giving him this opportunity.





In a show built around unpredictability, Sukrut Deo delivered the kind of performance people remember long after the episode ends. For many viewers, he was not just the highlight of the premiere; he was the reason to watch.