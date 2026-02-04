Imran Khan’s First Lead Role In 10 Years Postponed, Film Will Release When...

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







After a decade-long hiatus, Bollywood’s favourite chocolate boy, Imran Khan, has finally returned to the silver screen. While he made a brief but buzzy appearance in a cameo for Vir Das’s Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos in January, fans will have to wait a bit longer to see him in a lead role. His next project, Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, which is heavily inspired by his own life experiences, has been postponed. The film also stars Bhumi Satish Pednekar.

Adhure Hum Adhure Tum Postponed

According to a report by HT City, the film was initially expected to premiere on a streaming platform in early 2026. The makers are now reportedly considering a new release window around July or August.

“The film, directed by Danish Aslam, was originally slated to release on a streaming platform in early 2026. But the person from the platform overseeing the project is not in the picture for a month, so the whole slate has gone for a toss,” HT City quoted a film source as saying.

The source added, “The makers are now looking at a July or August release.”

Film Will Release When...

In an interview with News18, Imran Khan shared that the film is currently on the edit table and will be released “sometime this year when Netflix decides”.

“We took it to Netflix. It’s currently in late post-production. We’re locking on the edit, doing the colour grading, sound mixing and all of those exciting technical things. It should be out sometime this year when Netflix decides, as per their algorithm,” he told the outlet.

The actor also spoke about his decision to return to films after a hiatus of nearly 10 years. He shared that the story had been in the director’s mind for a long time, and the themes deeply resonated with him.

Explaining the film’s title, Khan told News18, “Adhure Hum Adhure Tum is a song from Break Ke Baad. The film is not a sequel, but we consider it a spiritual successor. That’s why the nod to Break Ke Baad.” He added, “We shot it last year, and it’s directed by Danish, who is a friend of mine. We made Break Ke Baad together and have remained close since then. I started feeling that I wanted to make a film and explore certain themes.”



