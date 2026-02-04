The film was initially slated for an early 2026 release but is now being considered for July or August. Imran Khan mentioned it will be out this year when Netflix decides.
Imran Khan’s First Lead Role In 10 Years Postponed, Film Will Release When...
Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, starring Imran Khan and Bhumi Satish Pednekar, was originally slated for an early 2026 release on Netflix. The film is considered a spiritual successor to Break Ke Baad.
After a decade-long hiatus, Bollywood’s favourite chocolate boy, Imran Khan, has finally returned to the silver screen. While he made a brief but buzzy appearance in a cameo for Vir Das’s Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos in January, fans will have to wait a bit longer to see him in a lead role. His next project, Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, which is heavily inspired by his own life experiences, has been postponed. The film also stars Bhumi Satish Pednekar.
Adhure Hum Adhure Tum Postponed
According to a report by HT City, the film was initially expected to premiere on a streaming platform in early 2026. The makers are now reportedly considering a new release window around July or August.
“The film, directed by Danish Aslam, was originally slated to release on a streaming platform in early 2026. But the person from the platform overseeing the project is not in the picture for a month, so the whole slate has gone for a toss,” HT City quoted a film source as saying.
The source added, “The makers are now looking at a July or August release.”
Film Will Release When...
In an interview with News18, Imran Khan shared that the film is currently on the edit table and will be released “sometime this year when Netflix decides”.
“We took it to Netflix. It’s currently in late post-production. We’re locking on the edit, doing the colour grading, sound mixing and all of those exciting technical things. It should be out sometime this year when Netflix decides, as per their algorithm,” he told the outlet.
The actor also spoke about his decision to return to films after a hiatus of nearly 10 years. He shared that the story had been in the director’s mind for a long time, and the themes deeply resonated with him.
Explaining the film’s title, Khan told News18, “Adhure Hum Adhure Tum is a song from Break Ke Baad. The film is not a sequel, but we consider it a spiritual successor. That’s why the nod to Break Ke Baad.” He added, “We shot it last year, and it’s directed by Danish, who is a friend of mine. We made Break Ke Baad together and have remained close since then. I started feeling that I wanted to make a film and explore certain themes.”
The project's oversight at Netflix is currently in flux, causing a delay in the release schedule for the entire slate.
No, it's not a direct sequel but is considered a spiritual successor. The title is a nod to a song from Break Ke Baad.
The film is heavily inspired by Imran Khan's own life experiences and explores themes that deeply resonated with him.