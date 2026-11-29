Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 57th IFFI concluded; 'Aquí' won Golden Peacock for Best Film.

Rishab Shetty, Schlöndorff, O'Rourke secured major acting, directing awards.

'Made in India' won Best Web Series; 'Hanuman Ansh' debut director.

Goa CM, director highlighted festival's global reach, 'Stories Without Borders'.

The 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) concluded in Goa on November 28, bringing nine days of cinema, cultural exchange and celebrations to a close. The closing ceremony recognised films and performers from across the world, with the French-Portuguese co-production ‘Aquí’ winning the Golden Peacock for Best Film. Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty also received the Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Male) for his performance in the Kannada film ‘Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1’.

The ceremony featured red-carpet appearances, cultural performances and the presentation of awards across several categories. German filmmaker Volker Schlöndorff, Maya O’Rourke and Vishal Chaturvedi were among the other winners at this year’s festival.

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‘Aquí’ Wins Best Film, Rishab Shetty Takes Best Actor Honour

Directed by Tiago Guedes, ‘Aquí’ received the prestigious Golden Peacock for Best Film in the Main International Competition, emerging as the winner among 15 competing titles. Volker Schlöndorff won the Silver Peacock for Best Director for ‘Visitation’, while Maya O’Rourke received the Best Actor (Female) award for her performance in ‘The Meltdown’.

Rishab Shetty was honoured with the Best Actor (Male) award for ‘Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1’. The jury praised his emotionally charged performance, saying, “He laughs, he cries, he takes us into the journey of a spectrum of emotions. His entire body resonates with the film. He puts himself fully into the story. A breathtaking performance by Rishab Shetty that transcends acting and becomes an experience.”

Rishab Shetty wins the Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Male) at #IFFI2026 for Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1! 🎉🎬 #IFFI2026 #57IFFI #StoriesWithoutBorders @shetty_rishab https://t.co/9y5R8p9jqh — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 28, 2026

The Argentine film ‘The River Train’, directed by Lorenzo Ferro and Lucas A. Vignale, received the Special Jury Award for its artistic achievement and distinctive cinematic expression. Bérenger Thouin won the Best Debut Feature Film award for ‘The Golden Age’.

The International Jury also gave a Special Mention to ‘Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1’, recognising its technical work, powerful music and distinctive storytelling.

‘Made In India: A Titan Story’ Wins Best Web Series Award

The Hindi docudrama series ‘Made in India: A Titan Story’ won the Best Web Series (OTT) Award at IFFI 2026. Directed by Robbie Grewal, created by Prabhleen Sandhu and produced by Almighty Motion Picture, the series is streaming on Amazon MX Player.

🎬Made In India: A Titan Story wins the Best Web Series OTT Award 2026 at the 57th International Film Festival of India (#IFFI) 🎬Directed by Robbie Grewal, the Hindi series celebrates the spirit of enterprise, perseverance and vision #IFFI2026 #57IFFI #StoriesWithoutBorders #57thIFFI @IFFIGoa @MIB_India — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 28, 2026

Vishal Chaturvedi received the Best Debut Director of an Indian Feature Film Award in the Indian Panorama section for ‘Hanuman Ansh’. The jury acknowledged the film’s approach to bringing together culture, faith and music through simple storytelling. Its citation read: “Budgets don't matter, content does. We felicitate Vishal Chaturvedi for encapsulating this basic foundation of cinema in his debut film Hanuman Ansh.”

A WINNING DEBUT! 🏆🎬 🔹Hanuman Ansh, directed by Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi, wins the Best Debut Director of an Indian Feature Film Award at the 57th International Film Festival of India (#IFFI) 2026 🔹The jury praised the film for beautifully bringing together culture, faith and music with a strong emotional connect #IFFI2026 #57thIFFI #57IFFI #StoriesWithoutBorders @IFFIGoa @MIB_India @filmervishal — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 28, 2026

The Turkish feature film ‘Rahma’, directed by Faysal Soysal, was awarded the ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal 2026. Meanwhile, Goan filmmaker, writer and actor Aditya Suhas Jambhale was honoured for his contribution to Indian cinema. The recognition highlighted his journey from Goan theatre to the national film industry.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant Reflects On IFFI's Global Reach

Addressing the closing ceremony, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant spoke about the festival's 22-year association with the state and its growth into an international meeting point for the film industry. He noted that participation from around 90 countries had made the nine-day event a celebration of world cinema.

Sawant also stressed the importance of making films accessible to younger audiences and encouraging them to engage with stories from different languages and cultures. Reaffirming Goa's ambition to become a hub for film production and creative industries, he said, “Our aspirations go beyond hosting a film festival. We want to create an ecosystem where films are developed, produced and taken to audiences across India and the world.”

He also called for greater recognition of Konkani cinema and highlighted efforts to strengthen film education, skill development and creative entrepreneurship in the state. Summing up the vision, he said, “Make in Goa, Make for the World.”

The Chief Minister congratulated the award recipients and the film fraternity, while thanking the Government of India, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Prime Minister for their support in strengthening the country's creative economy.

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Ashutosh Gowariker Highlights The Spirit Of 'Stories Without Borders'

Festival director and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker looked back at the nine-day event, reflecting on how cinema brings people and cultures together. Speaking about the festival's theme, ‘Stories Without Borders’, he said, “Cinema has the remarkable ability to make us feel connected. We laugh together, we cry together, and suddenly, there are no borders.”

He highlighted this year's programme, which featured 15 films in the International Competition and 35 titles in the Cinema of the World section. The edition also saw the return of feature animation, a new segment dedicated to films about cinema and the introduction of the Best Web Series (OTT) Award.

Other highlights included a centenary tribute to filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky, Spain and Russia as the festival's partnering countries, a showcase featuring the 22 BRICS nations and the 20th edition of WAVES Film Bazaar.

Gowariker also underlined cinema's role in encouraging audiences to question and reflect on society, observing, “Sometimes, it must raise questions, hold a mirror to society, and remind us of our shared humanity.”

IFFI 2026 Celebrates International And Indian Cinema

The closing ceremony featured three cultural performances inspired by the festival's ‘Stories Without Borders’ theme. The event brought together celebrations of cinema, artistic achievements and emerging talent.

The festival opened with ‘Fatherland’, featured ‘I Matter’ as its mid-festival film and concluded with ‘We Are All Strangers’. Its programme included more than 150 international films from 86 countries, along with 76 films across 18 languages in the Indian Panorama section.

Spain was the Country of Honour, while Russia participated as the Partner Country. The BRICS showcase further expanded the festival's international programme, bringing the 57th edition to a close with a celebration of cinema across borders.

(With inputs from ANI)