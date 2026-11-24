Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uttarakhand promoted film policy, incentives at IFFI 2026.

New 2024 policy offers up to Rs 3 crore subsidy.

Filmmakers shared positive shooting experiences; local talent encouraged.

State aims to boost local employment and tourism.

Uttarakhand is seeking to attract more film productions with its mix of mountain landscapes, heritage locations and financial incentives. The state’s Film Policy and available shooting facilities were presented to filmmakers at a special session during the Waves Film Bazaar, held alongside the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2026 in Goa. Titled ‘Destination Uttarakhand: Where Nature Meets Cinematic Magic’, the discussion brought together representatives from the Uttarakhand Film Development Council and filmmakers Aarushi Nishank and Ram Reddy. Speakers discussed subsidies, simplified permissions and the scope for local talent, while sharing their experiences of working in the state there.

Uttarakhand Film Policy 2024 And Rs 3 Crore Subsidy

The session focused on the state's efforts to attract national and international filmmakers through its film policy, financial incentives and shooting infrastructure.

K.S. Chauhan, Joint Director of the Uttarakhand Film Development Council, said the Uttarakhand Film Policy 2024, introduced under the guidance of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, was helping establish the state as a preferred destination for film production.

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According to Chauhan, eligible Hindi films, web series and television serials can receive subsidies of up to Rs 3 crore, subject to the prescribed conditions. The state has also introduced a single-window clearance system and simplified the process of obtaining shooting permissions.

He highlighted locations such as Mussoorie, Landour, Nainital, Dehradun, Rishikesh and Haridwar, along with several destinations across the Garhwal and Kumaon regions. The state offers filmmakers access to Himalayan landscapes, rivers, mountains, heritage buildings and locations reflecting its cultural traditions.

Chauhan also explained that the policy follows a 3T framework – Talent, Training and Technology – aimed at supporting local artists and technicians and encouraging regional cinema.

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Aarushi Nishank And Ram Reddy Share Shooting Experiences

Actress and filmmaker Aarushi Nishank spoke about her experience of developing projects based in Uttarakhand. Referring to her web series Life Hill Gayi, she said JioHotstar commissioned the project after hearing its story. Nishank appreciated the state's natural surroundings and working conditions but stressed the importance of building a stronger filmmaking ecosystem to attract more production houses and filmmakers.

Filmmaker Ram Reddy also spoke about his experience of shooting Jugnuma in Uttarakhand. Calling the state his second home, he revealed that he travelled there 17 times while looking for suitable locations for the film.

Reddy praised the support extended by residents and said the production did not encounter difficulties during the shoot. He also highlighted how children from Uttarakhand's villages were given acting opportunities in the film alongside actor Manoj Bajpayee.

Film Production To Boost Local Employment And Tourism

The discussion at the Waves Film Bazaar also highlighted the economic opportunities that increased film production could create for Uttarakhand. More shooting projects could provide employment to local actors, technicians and young people while creating business opportunities for hotels, transport operators and hospitality services.

The state's participation at IFFI 2026 was aimed at bringing its film incentives, shooting locations and local talent to the attention of the wider film industry. With financial support, easier permissions, and varied locations being promoted, Uttarakhand is looking to attract more filmmakers and expand its presence in India's film production landscape.