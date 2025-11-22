The current state of filmmaking is visible to everyone, and many argue that films today have turned into mere “projects”. Speaking at a discussion on cinema at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, renowned filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra opened up about the changing landscape of the industry.

Chopra shared that Sanjay Dutt often tells him he is one of the few filmmakers who still writes scripts using pen and paper, while most films today are created through presentations instead of true storytelling.

Bhansali’s clever idea saved a crucial scene

During the session, Chopra recalled an interesting behind-the-scenes moment from his iconic film 1942: A Love Story. At the time, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was working as his assistant. One of the film’s most popular songs, Pyaar Hua Chupke Se, featuring Manisha Koirala, was being shot at a high-altitude location where birds were needed for a specific shot. But the birds simply wouldn’t come to that area, creating a major obstacle for the shoot.

Bhansali then came up with a unique solution, he scattered bread crumbs early in the morning so the birds would gather there. Thanks to that small yet creative effort, the song was successfully filmed without the need for visual effects or heavy technology.

Cinema thrives on emotion and dedication

Chopra said the incident highlights a bigger message: not everything in cinema can be created with VFX or advanced tech. True filmmaking requires hard work, passion and commitment.

He added that this is why older films continue to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences, while many modern films fade from memory within days. The story serves as a reminder that real cinema is built on emotion, effort and heartfelt dedication.