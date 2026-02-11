Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainment‘If Papa Were Here…’: Kapil Sharma Recalls Crying Over Rs 10 Lakh Win, Opens Up About Battling Depression At 36

Kapil Sharma got emotional while recalling his comedy show win and the Rs 10 lakh prize, saying he wished his late father had been there to witness the moment.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 02:04 PM (IST)

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma recently opened up about the most difficult periods of his life. He revealed that he battled depression, and said his life came back on track after marrying Ginni Chatrath. He also recalled winning a comedy reality show and receiving Rs 10 lakh as prize money. Kapil said he broke down at the time because he wished his father were there to see it.

‘Depression Hit Me Hard At 36’: Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma spoke out about one of the most difficult periods of his life in an interview with ETimes“Every phase had its own charm. Childhood was different. When my father was there, that phase was different. After he passed away in 2004, life went completely off track. Then I got another chance on TV and came back on track,” he told ETimes in an interview. 

He added that things took a turn again when he was 36. “...depression hit me hard, and I went completely down. People started saying, ‘He’s finished.’ Then I got married. Then the show came back. Then I did over 300 episodes again.”

Kapil also became emotional while talking about how much he misses his father. He shared that when he won The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 3 and received Rs 10 lakh, he broke down because he wished his father was there to see it.

‘If Papa Were Here…’

“The past never changes. Those who have gone won’t come back. When I won the trophy (The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 3) and got a cheque of Rs 10 lakh, I cried thinking… If my father were here today,” he went on to add. 

Kapil recalled another moment that hit him deeply. He said that when his show first began airing, he once stood outside his house around 9 pm and heard laughter coming from televisions across his society. “I thought, if Papa were alive, how happy he’d be. I miss him every day, but some moments hit harder,” he added.

He also dismissed rumours about a biopic being made on his life, saying it doesn’t make sense right now, even though he didn’t rule it out completely in the future. “I’ve just started understanding life properly,” he said, adding that everything about his life eventually becomes public, whether good or bad.

The 44-year-old, who is busy with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, came to Mumbai from Amritsar to pursue singing, and later moved into acting. then an actor. Comedy, he said, happened unexpectedly. After winning Comedy Circus in 2013, he launched Comedy Nights with Kapil under his banner K9 Productions on Colors TV.

Kapil made his Bollywood debut with Abbas-Mustan’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, and its sequel.  He also appeared in films like Firangi, Zwigato, and Crew

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 02:04 PM (IST)
Kapil Sharma
