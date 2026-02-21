Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







ABP Network Ideas of India 2026: ABP Network is returning with the fifth edition of its flagship summit, Ideas of India 2026, scheduled to take place over two days, February 27 and 28, at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai. The summit will bring together leading politicians, diplomats, artists, technology innovators, and policy experts for engaging discussions on pressing global and national issues.

This year, several prominent artists from the film and music industry are confirmed to speak at the event.

Neeraj Ghaywan and Ishaan Khatter

Acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan and actor Ishaan Khatter will participate in the session titled “Cinema of Empathy - Local Stories, Global Appeal.” Ghaywan directed Homebound, and Khatter portrayed the character Shoaib in the film.

Their session is scheduled for February 27 from 1:00 pm to 1:20 pm, between the pre-lunch segment and lunch.

Shreya Ghoshal

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, one of the most-streamed artists of 2025 on JioSaavn with multiple chartbusters to her credit, will attend the summit on Day 1. She will speak during the session “Going Global – Music Magic” from 6:40 pm to 7:20 pm on February 27.

Aranya Sahay and Christo Tomy

Filmmaker Aranya Sahay, known for Humans in the Loop, and director Christo Tomy of Undercurrent will headline a session on February 28. They will speak at “How to Win Viewers – The Director’s Vision” from 2:30 pm to 3:00 pm.

Adnan Sami

Singer and Padma Shri awardee Adnan Sami will participate in the session titled “Music that Heals – The Magical World of Rhythm”. His session is scheduled from 6:10 pm to 6:40 pm.

Mrunal Thakur

Actor Mrunal Thakur, whose recent film Do Deewane Seher Mein with Siddhant Chaturvedi released in theatres on February 20, will speak on February 28.

She will be part of the session “Cinema Across Languages – Frontiers of Art” from 1:00 pm to 1:30 pm, just before lunch.

Other Prominent Speakers

Bollywood actors Mona Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Anil Kapoor, and actor and Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut will also be taking the stage on the second day of the Ideas of India event held in Mumbai.

Ideas of India 2026: Complete List Of Speakers From Film Industry

Meghna Mishra Neeraj Ghaywan Vishal Jethwa Ishaan Khatter Armaan Malik Suniel Shetty Ahan Shetty Shreya Ghoshal Aranya Sahay Christo Tomy Adnan Sami Mrunal Thakur Mona Singh Kangana Ranaut Pankaj Tripathi Anil Kapoor

More About the Ideas of India Summit

Entry to the summit is strictly by invitation and prior registration. Those unable to attend in person can watch the sessions through event coverage on ABP Network TV channels and digital platforms, including the ABP Live website, mobile app, and official YouTube channels.

Select sessions may also be streamed on official social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and X.