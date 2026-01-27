Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has confirmed that he will make a cameo appearance in the upcoming film Jana Nayagan, a project widely regarded as actor Vijay’s final film before his full-time entry into politics. The director shared the update during a rare interaction with the media.

‘I’ve Done Cameo In Jana Nayagan’

Kanagaraj, in a candid conversation, said the cameo came at the personal request of director H Vinoth and Vijay.

“H Vinoth anna and Vijay anna called me and asked me to do it. I have done a cameo, that is all I can say for now,” he said, confirming his on-screen reunion with the actor he previously directed in Master and Leo. Reports suggest that filmmakers Atlee and Nelson Dilipkumar are also set to appear briefly in the political action drama.

Jana Nayagan, directed by Vinoth, was initially slated for a January 9 release but has been delayed due to legal issues and pending clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The Madras High Court is set to deliver its verdict today after reserving its verdict during the last hearing on January 20.

The filmmaker chose Republic Day for the interaction, marking his first major public appearance in nearly six months following the release of his film Coolie. “I wanted to address two or three things that have been circulating on social media before moving on to my next film. That is why I am here,” he said.

Lokesh To Direct Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan Together

He also gave an update on his much-anticipated project bringing together Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. The collaboration, which would mark their first on-screen reunion in nearly 46 years, took shape after a meeting during the release of Coolie. “The fact that they are coming together after nearly 46 years and asked me to direct them was a big deal. I could not miss this opportunity,” he said.

He revealed that Kaithi 2 was originally planned as his immediate next project. However, he requested time from the production team to prioritise the Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan film. “I told the production side that I would finish this and come back, as I would not get such an opportunity again. I wrote sincerely for about a month and a half and gave separate narrations to both,” he said.

Kanagaraj thanked audiences for their support for his last project Coolie, and went on to acknowledge the criticism the film received. “The critiques have made me think about many things. I have taken it as a learning experience to understand what is expected of me. In my upcoming films, I will try to deliver movies that do not attract that much criticism,” he said.

The director also confirmed his acting debut in an upcoming film titled VC, in which he plays a character named Devadas. In addition, he said a project with Telugu star Allu Arjun is currently in development.