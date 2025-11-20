‘I Love Govinda To My Death’: Sunita Ahuja Says Emotional Cheating Hurts Most

A few months ago, gossip mills were buzzing with claims that Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja were headed for a split. The couple swiftly shut down the chatter when they appeared together during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, reassuring fans that all was well. Now, Sunita has addressed a conversation currently trending online — the debate over whether emotional betrayal hurts more than physical infidelity. The topic gained traction after a segment on the show Two Much with Kajol & Twinkle.

Sunita Ahuja on what hurts the most

When Pinkvilla asked Sunita which kind of betrayal cuts deeper, she was unequivocal. “Emotional. Aap emotionally ek insaan ko pyaar karte ho phir baad mein aap usko cheat karte ho. That’s not right… I love Govinda to my death… Emotionally kisi ko mat karo, it’s not good yaar.”

She added that emotional wounds — whether caused by a partner or one’s own children — hurt her the most.

On being asked if physical cheating is any more acceptable, she dismissed the notion instantly. “You shouldn’t do that either! Why do you need to do either of these things? It’s not right… Our parents didn’t teach us these values.”

Commenting on how infidelity is often normalised today, Sunita disagreed strongly, saying, “But it’s wrong… This is what we call the dark age, Kalyug. This is the Kalyug we’re living in.”

Sunita reflects on Govinda’s mistakes

In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Sunita had also spoken candidly about turbulent phases in their marriage. “I always say it’s okay to commit mistakes in one’s youth… Govinda has definitely committed many. But once you grow older and have kids, you should keep a check on yourself… You should fulfill your responsibilities before committing any more mistakes.”

Without naming anyone, she subtly referenced Govinda’s past affairs, saying, “Why mistakes even then? You have a nice family… such a beautiful wife and kids. Then, why?”

Speaking about those early years, she admitted that being married to a star came with its own challenges. “See, he’s a hero… Heroes spend more time with heroines than us… But then you have to be a very strong woman to be a hero’s wife. Your heart should be made of stone.”

Reflecting on their 38-year marriage, she said that youthful love often overshadowed everything else.

Govinda’s recent health scare

Recently, Govinda was briefly hospitalised after experiencing severe dizziness due to overwork and exhaustion. He has since been discharged and is currently on medication.