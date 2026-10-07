‘I Have Seen Him Shouting At Stars’: Raza Murad Opens Up About Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Temper

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raza Murad calls Bhansali and Kapoor ultimate cinematic perfectionists.

He explains Bhansali's work-related frustration, even with stars.

Both directors prioritize vision, extending shoots for perfect results.

Their shared passion for perfection defined their filmmaking styles.

Veteran actor Raza Murad has drawn a comparison between legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor and contemporary director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, calling both of them perfectionists who are deeply committed to their craft. In a recent conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Murad opened up about his experiences of working with both filmmakers and recalled how their dedication to getting every detail right often took priority over time and other practical considerations.

Raza Murad Says Bhansali's Anger Is About Work

Speaking about Sanjay Leela Bhansali's temperament on set, Raza Murad said the filmmaker does not get angry without reason. According to the veteran actor, Bhansali can lose his temper when he is unable to make others understand exactly what he wants from a scene or performance. Murad stressed that the director's anger is related to his work and should not necessarily be taken personally. He also revealed that Bhansali's frustration is not limited to assistants or technicians and that he has seen the filmmaker shout at leading stars as well.

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'I Have Seen Him Shouting At Stars'

Raza Murad said he has witnessed Bhansali losing his temper with some of the biggest names in Bollywood, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. According to Murad, Bhansali has a very specific vision for his films and expects everyone on set to work according to that vision. He believes the filmmaker's perfectionism is the reason behind his demanding approach.

Raza Murad Compares Bhansali With Raj Kapoor

Murad said he sees a strong similarity between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Raj Kapoor when it comes to their working styles. Both filmmakers, he said, were determined to achieve exactly what they had envisioned, regardless of how much time it took. He recalled that for both directors, factors such as shooting schedules, shifts, money and dates were secondary when compared with getting the work right. If a sequence required more time, they were willing to extend the schedule rather than compromise on the final result.

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Raza Murad Recalls Working With Raj Kapoor

Raza Murad also spoke about his experience of working with Raj Kapoor, particularly on Prem Rog. The veteran actor recalled that Kapoor showed tremendous faith in him despite Murad being relatively young in his career at the time. Murad has also worked in Raj Kapoor's Ram Teri Ganga Maili and Henna. His association with Sanjay Leela Bhansali includes films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Raj Kapoor's Dedication To His Films

While remembering Raj Kapoor, Murad highlighted the filmmaker's intense emotional investment in his movies. He said Kapoor's commitment to his work was so strong that the success or failure of his films deeply affected him. Murad's recollections underline the common trait he sees in both Raj Kapoor and Bhansali , an uncompromising commitment to their cinematic vision and a desire to achieve the best possible result on screen.

Raza Murad's Five-Decade Acting Career

Raza Murad has been a part of the Hindi film industry for more than five decades and is known for his work in supporting and character roles. Over the years, he has worked with several prominent filmmakers and actors across generations. His experiences with Raj Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, according to his recent comments, reflect two different eras of Hindi cinema but also highlight a shared passion for perfection and filmmaking.