Hema Malini received the Padma Vibhushan award on behalf of her late husband, Dharmendra, who was honored for his contributions to Indian cinema.
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'I Felt Dharam Ji Holding My Hand': Hema Malini On Receiving Padma Vibhushan On Actor's Behalf
Hema Malini shared an emotional tribute after accepting the Padma Vibhushan on behalf of late actor Dharmendra in Delhi. Remembering him as her soulmate, she reflected on their decades-long journey.
- Hema Malini received Padma Vibhushan for Dharmendra, feeling his presence.
- The ceremony evoked memories of their life and film careers.
- She accepted the honor for family, fans, and his legacy.
- Dharmendra, Bollywood's 'He-Man,' passed away November 24, 2025.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Hema Malini receive an award on behalf of Dharmendra?
How did Hema Malini feel receiving the award for Dharmendra?
Hema Malini described the experience as euphoric and emotional, feeling Dharmendra's presence beside her and immense pride.
What did the award ceremony bring back for Hema Malini?
The ceremony evoked memories of their life together, from working as co-stars in hit movies to their decades as a couple and family.
What qualities of Dharmendra did Hema Malini highlight?
She remembered him as a loving husband, affectionate father and grandfather, trusted guide, and a generous, good human being loved by all.
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