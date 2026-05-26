'I Felt Dharam Ji Holding My Hand': Hema Malini On Receiving Padma Vibhushan On Actor's Behalf

Hema Malini shared a deeply heartfelt message after receiving the Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her late husband, Dharmendra, during a ceremony held in Delhi. The veteran actor-politician reflected on the emotional experience, saying the occasion made her feel as though he was still beside her, guiding her through the special moment.

An Emotional Ceremony In Delhi

Recalling the award ceremony, Hema described it as an unforgettable and emotional experience filled with memories of their life together. “An euphoric moment! A moment when I actually felt my husband Dharam ji’s warm presence, holding my hand and guiding me to the dais where his Padma Vibhushan award awaited him,” she wrote on X.

Her tweet read as, "An euphoric moment! A moment when I actually felt my husband Dharam ji’s warm presence, holding my hand and guiding me to the dais where his Padma Vibhushan award awaited him, yesterday at the serene Padma award function, as Her Excellency the President personally handed out the prestigious awards to the deserving achievers, I sat representing Dharam ji and felt an immense pride rise within me. Memories of the years spent with him, first as a co-star in so many hit movies and later as his life partner. Tears welled up as these thoughts were stirred within me. He had been a loving and caring husband, an affectionate father and a grandfather, a well-meaning friend, a true philosopher, and a trusted guide. Dharam ji exemplified all these noble qualities and much more. He was a generous, giving, good human being, recognised and loved by all who knew him. I accepted the award with all humility on behalf of our entire family, millions of his fans and well-wishers. I thank the Almighty for having given me a wonderful soul mate, memories of whom I will cherish till the end of my life. These are my genuine outpourings, overwhelmed by the moment of receiving the nation’s second most prestigious award, the Padma Vibhushan, on behalf of Dharam ji"

An euphoric moment! A moment when I actually felt my husband Dharam ji’s warm presence, holding my hand and guiding me to the dais where his Padma Vibhushan award awaited him❤️

Yday at the serene Padma award function, as Her Excellency the President personally handed out the… pic.twitter.com/bK1Ix6lEzG — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 26, 2026

The moment, according to Hema, brought back years of shared memories from both their personal and professional lives. From acting together in several memorable films to building a family over decades, the ceremony reminded her of the bond they shared beyond cinema.

Remembering Dharmendra Beyond Stardom

In her note, Hema reflected not only on Dharmendra’s celebrated film career but also on his role within the family. She remembered him as a devoted husband, a caring father and grandfather, and someone who remained deeply respected and loved by people around him. “Tears welled up as these thoughts were stirred within me,” she wrote, while speaking about the emotions she experienced during the ceremony. Hema also described him as a compassionate and generous person whose warmth touched millions over the years.

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Accepting The Honour On Behalf Of Family And Fans

Hema said she accepted the prestigious honour with humility on behalf of their family as well as the countless admirers who supported Dharmendra throughout his legendary career. “I thank the Almighty for having given me a wonderful soul mate, memories of whom I will cherish till the end of my life,” she added.

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Legacy That Lives On

For generations of Hindi cinema audiences, Hema Malini and Dharmendra have remained one of the industry’s most admired couples. Their journey together, marked by iconic films and decades of companionship, continues to hold a special place in popular culture.

Dharmendra, often referred to as Bollywood’s “He-Man”, passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89. Honoured for his immense contribution to Indian cinema spanning more than six decades, the Padma Vibhushan recognised not only his cinematic achievements but also the lasting impact he left on audiences across generations.