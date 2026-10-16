‘I Am Not Worthy’: Ranbir Kapoor On Playing Lord Ram In 'Ramayana'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramayana's second trailer reveals Ranbir as Ram, Yash as Ravana.

New footage showcases epic battle, Ram-Sita bond, grand visuals.

Ranbir Kapoor initially doubted playing Ram; accepted unique opportunity.

The Nitesh Tiwari film releases globally on November 5.

The second trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has been released, offering another glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana. The trailer showcases the epic's battle between good and evil, along with the bond between Ram and Sita, played by Sai Pallavi. At a promotional event in Bengaluru on October 15, Ranbir opened up about initially doubting whether he was worthy of portraying Lord Ram on screen. The actor also explained why he ultimately accepted the role, calling it a rare opportunity to understand the character, the Ramayana and India's cultural heritage.

Ramayana Trailer 2: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Looks Grab Attention

The makers of Ramayana have unveiled a second trailer, giving audiences a closer look at the film's central conflict. The new footage introduces Ravana as a powerful figure born from fire and fury, while Ram emerges as the force determined to challenge evil. Yash's intense portrayal of Ravana contrasts with Ranbir Kapoor's composed appearance as Lord Ram. The trailer also features Ram and Sita's relationship, bringing an emotional dimension to the large-scale spectacle.

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The Pushpaka Vimana, Ravana's flying chariot, and Jatayu, the bird who confronts him, also appear briefly. Elaborate sets and visual effects feature prominently in the footage, building anticipation for the film's theatrical release. The trailer announcement carried the caption: "Mankind's greatest story comes to life. From the visual artists behind The Odyssey and Dune, watch the new trailer for RAMAYANA: RISE OF A LEGEND - exclusively in theatres, IMAX and Premium Large Formats worldwide November 5. Tickets on sale now."

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Ranbir Kapoor On Playing Lord Ram

At the Bengaluru promotional event on October 15, Ranbir spoke about his initial reaction to being offered the role of Lord Ram. The actor admitted that he had doubts about whether he could fulfil the responsibility of portraying a figure revered by millions.

He said, "When I was offered the role of Lord Shri Ram, I couldn't believe I was getting the chance to play him on screen. I didn't think I was worthy of it. I had many questions. Would I be able to do it? Would I be able to do justice to this responsibility and the faith of the millions of people who have Lord Ram in their hearts?"

Ranbir explained that he eventually saw the role as an opportunity he could not turn down. "But I also realized this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," he said. "It's a chance to transform myself, to understand Lord Ram, the Ramayana, our culture, and history."

The actor also thanked the cast and crew for their work on the project. Ranbir said, "I thank the entire cast and crew. Thank you to Nitesh (Tiwari), Namit (Malhotra), Yash Bose, Ravi (Dubey), Sai (Pallavi), Rakul (Preet Singh), and everyone associated with this film. We have worked with a lot of love, pure intentions, and humility to make a film for you that touches your heart."

Ramayana Release Date And Cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

The first part is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 5, 2026, with the second part planned for Diwali 2027. The latest trailer has offered a fresh look at the film's visual scale and central characters ahead of its release. With Ranbir Kapoor reflecting on the responsibility of playing Lord Ram and Yash appearing as Ravana in the latest trailer, Ramayana is building anticipation ahead of its November theatrical release.