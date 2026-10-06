Badshah, Samarth Jurel Escape As Fire Breaks Out During 'Hustle Season 5' Finale Shoot

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fire erupted at Mumbai Film City, impacting nearby shoots.

Badshah, crew evacuated; tents outside sets burned.

Firefighters quickly controlled blaze, allowing shoot to resume.

A fire broke out at Mumbai’s Film City on Monday, October 5, 2026, while the finale of Hustle Season 5 was being shot nearby. Rapper Badshah, Samarth Jurel and the show’s contestants quickly left the set after smoke and a strong burning smell were noticed, as a blaze erupted at the set of Dhamal Veet Pati Patni Aur Panga.

The incident briefly disrupted the shoot, prompting everyone on the nearby sets to move to safety until the fire was brought under control.

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Fire Breaks Out At Film City Set

The incident took place at around 4pm at Mumbai’s Film City, where shooting was underway on the Dhamal Veet Pati Patni Aur Panga set. At the same time, the finale shoot for Hustle Season 5 had also begun on a nearby set.

As smoke started spreading and the smell of something burning became noticeable, Badshah, Samarth Jurel and the other contestants immediately moved out of the area. Other people present at the location also evacuated the set as a precaution.

🚨 FIRE BREAKS OUT ON THE SET OF PATI PATNI AUR PANGA According to initial reports, a fire broke out on the set of Pati Patni Aur Panga, reportedly due to a short circuit. The fire was so intense that it reportedly reached the nearby Hustle 5 set. Thankfully, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far, and all crew members have been safely evacuated from the set. #PatiPatniAurPanga #Hustle5 #MunawarFaruqui — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) October 5, 2026

Tents Outside Both Sets Catch Fire

According to the information available, the fire did not spread extensively. However, tents placed outside both sets caught fire and were completely burnt.

The fire brigade was alerted soon after the incident and reached the location within a short time. Firefighters brought the blaze under control, preventing the situation from escalating further.

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'Hustle Season 5' Finale Shoot Resumes

Once the fire had been extinguished and the situation returned to normal, Badshah and the other Hustle Season 5 contestants returned to Film City.

The finale shoot was subsequently resumed, allowing the production to continue after the brief disruption caused by the fire.