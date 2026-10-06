India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentBadshah, Samarth Jurel Escape As Fire Breaks Out During 'Hustle Season 5' Finale Shoot

Badshah, Samarth Jurel Escape As Fire Breaks Out During 'Hustle Season 5' Finale Shoot

A fire broke out at Mumbai Film City during the Hustle Season 5 finale shoot. Badshah, Samarth Jurel and contestants evacuated the set safely.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 08:44 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fire erupted at Mumbai Film City, impacting nearby shoots.
  • Badshah, crew evacuated; tents outside sets burned.
  • Firefighters quickly controlled blaze, allowing shoot to resume.

A fire broke out at Mumbai’s Film City on Monday, October 5, 2026, while the finale of Hustle Season 5 was being shot nearby. Rapper Badshah, Samarth Jurel and the show’s contestants quickly left the set after smoke and a strong burning smell were noticed, as a blaze erupted at the set of Dhamal Veet Pati Patni Aur Panga.

The incident briefly disrupted the shoot, prompting everyone on the nearby sets to move to safety until the fire was brought under control.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP Talks About Feelings For Love Gill, Users Share Alleged Girlfriend Kaashvi’s Reaction

Fire Breaks Out At Film City Set

The incident took place at around 4pm at Mumbai’s Film City, where shooting was underway on the Dhamal Veet Pati Patni Aur Panga set. At the same time, the finale shoot for Hustle Season 5 had also begun on a nearby set.

As smoke started spreading and the smell of something burning became noticeable, Badshah, Samarth Jurel and the other contestants immediately moved out of the area. Other people present at the location also evacuated the set as a precaution.

Tents Outside Both Sets Catch Fire

According to the information available, the fire did not spread extensively. However, tents placed outside both sets caught fire and were completely burnt.

The fire brigade was alerted soon after the incident and reached the location within a short time. Firefighters brought the blaze under control, preventing the situation from escalating further.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt Issues Another Clarification Over 'Peace' Remark; Says 'It Was Part Of A Scripted Segment'

'Hustle Season 5' Finale Shoot Resumes

Once the fire had been extinguished and the situation returned to normal, Badshah and the other Hustle Season 5 contestants returned to Film City.

The finale shoot was subsequently resumed, allowing the production to continue after the brief disruption caused by the fire.

Input By : Yashvi Chheda
Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at Mumbai's Film City?

A fire broke out at Mumbai's Film City on Monday, October 5, 2026, on the set of Dhamal Veet Pati Patni Aur Panga. The incident occurred around 4 pm while the Hustle Season 5 finale was being shot nearby.

Were there any injuries or casualties reported?

No injuries or casualties were reported due to the fire. Everyone on the nearby sets, including Badshah and Samarth Jurel, was safely evacuated as a precaution.

How did the fire affect the Hustle Season 5 finale shoot?

The fire briefly disrupted the Hustle Season 5 finale shoot, prompting the cast and crew to evacuate. Once the fire was brought under control and the situation normalized, the finale shoot resumed.

What was the reported cause of the fire?

According to initial reports, the fire that broke out on the set of Pati Patni Aur Panga was reportedly caused by a short circuit.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 06 Oct 2026 08:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Badshah Mumbai News Samarth JureL Hustle Season 5
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP Talks About Feelings For Love Gill, Users Share Alleged Girlfriend Kaashvi’s Reaction
Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP Talks About Feelings For Love Gill, Users Share Alleged Girlfriend Kaashvi’s Reaction
Entertainment
Sanjay Dutt Issues Another Clarification Over 'Peace' Remark; Says 'It Was Part Of A Scripted Segment'
Sanjay Dutt Issues Another Clarification Over 'Peace' Remark; Says 'It Was Part Of A Scripted Segment'
Entertainment
'Hanuman Ansh' Team Visits Kainchi Dham, Seeks Neem Karoli Baba’s Blessings
'Hanuman Ansh' Team Visits Kainchi Dham, Seeks Neem Karoli Baba’s Blessings
Entertainment
OTT Releases This Week: 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', 'Reporting Live' & More On Netflix, Prime Video & JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', 'Reporting Live' & More On Netflix, Prime Video & JioHotstar
Advertisement

Videos

Supreme Court Notice: Election Commission Asked To Respond Over Gyanesh Kumar Row
Breaking: New CCTV shows Rasik Dulari before jump; questions deepen in Vrindavan ashram case
UP Flood Alert: Gomti in spate floods Lucknow colonies, 4-5 ft water; CM Yogi to conduct aerial survey
India Politics: Kharge lists 3 demands, opposition ups pressure on CEC ahead of SC hearing today
Breaking: Falahari Baba alleges ‘fake saints’ takeover at Premanand Maharaj’s Kelikunj Ashram
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget