Huma Qureshi Says Cinema Thrives When Every Kind Of Film Gets A Chance

Actress Huma Qureshi has spoken about the importance of creative freedom in the film industry.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS during the Jagran film festival, she emphasized that a vibrant cinema landscape thrives when all kinds of films—big, small, middle-of-the-road, and independent—get a chance to be made. Huma added that filmmakers must consider audiences while experimenting with different storytelling styles, as diversity in cinema strengthens the industry and offers viewers a richer experience.

The ‘Jolly LLB 3’ actress shared, “We have to watch the audience and make films. We have to make films in different ways. No one can make a film in one way. Big films should be made, small films should be made, middle-of-the-road films should be made, independent films should be made. I think the film industry becomes robust and vibrant when there is freedom to make all kinds of films and people get a chance to watch it.”

Speaking about playing a negative role in ‘Delhi Crime season 3’, the actress stated, “Well, for the first time in my life, I have played such a negative character. When I got a call for Delhi Crime, because I was shooting for Maharani when I got the call, my first reaction was, I got a call for a better cop role. But he said, no, actually we are offering you the antagonist.

“So, it is very challenging to play the antagonist, but it was a lot of fun. You will see a very different kind of character while playing me. And because those two shows have come back-to-back, I am getting a lot of calls and messages every day just talking about the range of both the characters.”

The show also stars Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang and Rasika Dugal. The crime drama premiered on November 13 on Netflix.

