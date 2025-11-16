Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentHuma Qureshi Says Cinema Thrives When Every Kind Of Film Gets A Chance

Huma Qureshi Says Cinema Thrives When Every Kind Of Film Gets A Chance

Huma Qureshi advocates for creative freedom in filmmaking, emphasising the need for diverse films to enrich the industry and cater to audiences.

By : IANS | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 08:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actress Huma Qureshi has spoken about the importance of creative freedom in the film industry.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS during the Jagran film festival, she emphasized that a vibrant cinema landscape thrives when all kinds of films—big, small, middle-of-the-road, and independent—get a chance to be made. Huma added that filmmakers must consider audiences while experimenting with different storytelling styles, as diversity in cinema strengthens the industry and offers viewers a richer experience.

The ‘Jolly LLB 3’ actress shared, “We have to watch the audience and make films. We have to make films in different ways. No one can make a film in one way. Big films should be made, small films should be made, middle-of-the-road films should be made, independent films should be made. I think the film industry becomes robust and vibrant when there is freedom to make all kinds of films and people get a chance to watch it.”

Speaking about playing a negative role in ‘Delhi Crime season 3’, the actress stated, “Well, for the first time in my life, I have played such a negative character. When I got a call for Delhi Crime, because I was shooting for Maharani when I got the call, my first reaction was, I got a call for a better cop role. But he said, no, actually we are offering you the antagonist.

“So, it is very challenging to play the antagonist, but it was a lot of fun. You will see a very different kind of character while playing me. And because those two shows have come back-to-back, I am getting a lot of calls and messages every day just talking about the range of both the characters.”

The show also stars Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang and Rasika Dugal. The crime drama premiered on November 13 on Netflix.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Nov 2025 08:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Huma Qureshi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Major Breakthrough In Delhi Blast Case, NIA Arrests Key Conspirator; Deep Terror Plot Uncovered
Major Breakthrough In Delhi Blast Case, NIA Arrests Key Conspirator; Deep Terror Plot Uncovered
Election 2025
NDA Begins Government Formation Talks In Bihar After Huge Poll Victory
NDA Begins Government Formation Talks In Bihar After Huge Poll Victory
Cities
New Bihar Govt Likely To Take Oath On November 19 Or 20: Reports
New Bihar Govt Likely To Take Oath On November 19 Or 20: Reports
Cities
Three 9mm Cartridges Recovered From Red Fort Blast Site, But No Weapon Found: Delhi Police
Three 9mm Cartridges Recovered From Red Fort Blast Site, But No Weapon Found: Delhi Police
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: BJP targets Lalu family as Rohini Acharya’s allegations deepen political turmoil in Bihar
Bihar Elections: Bihar Women’s Commission reacts to Rohini Acharya’s allegations amid family dispute
Bihar Elections 2025: Rohini Acharya alleges humiliation at home; family dispute sparks political uproar
Delhi Car Blast: Female suspect Dr. Pooja Sharma detained from Anantnag for questioning in probe
Delhi Car Blast: Investigators recover three 9mm cartridges from the blast site, which are reportedly available only to security forces.
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget