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HomeEntertainmentHow Shahid Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar and Other Bollywood Stars Celebrated International Yoga Day 2026

How Shahid Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar and Other Bollywood Stars Celebrated International Yoga Day 2026

Celebrities and public figures marked the 12th International Day of Yoga with enthusiasm, promoting wellness and healthy living. From Shahid Kapoor to Akshay Kumar, stars highlighted yoga’s role.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 11:27 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India celebrated 12th International Yoga Day for healthy ageing.
  • Politicians, Bollywood stars led yoga sessions across various cities.
  • They inspired thousands, emphasizing yoga's holistic well-being benefits.

The 12th International Day of Yoga was celebrated across India on June 21 with the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” highlighting the importance of preventive healthcare, mental wellness, and physical fitness. The day reinforced yoga’s role in helping people maintain balance in increasingly stressful lifestyles. From politicians to Bollywood stars, several public figures actively participated in celebrations, using their influence to encourage people to embrace yoga as a daily practice for holistic well-being and healthier living.

Celebrities And Public Figures Lead Yoga Day Celebrations Across India

Manoj Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari actively participated in the Yoga Day celebrations in New Delhi, joining students and fitness enthusiasts at the University of Delhi North Campus for yoga sessions and asanas. Ahead of the main event, he also hosted a community yoga session in Sabhapur with local youth and residents. Tiwari praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking yoga to 177 countries and emphasized the importance of dedicating at least 15–20 minutes daily to pranayama and meditation.

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff marked the occasion by performing yoga with children at the Divyaj Foundation’s celebration at DOME, SVP Stadium, Worli. Sharing a glimpse on social media, Jackie posted a picture from the session with the caption, “Take a deep breath, bro,” reflecting his simple yet powerful message around mindfulness and wellness.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Shilpa Shetty Leads Yoga Session In Gurugram On International Yoga Day

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor headlined one of Mumbai’s biggest Yoga Day celebrations, inspiring over 1,000 children at the Divyaj Foundation’s wellness event at NSCI Dome, SVP Stadium in Worli. Speaking at the event, Shahid highlighted yoga’s cultural significance, calling it a practice that aligns the mind, body, and soul. He stressed that yoga remains deeply rooted in India’s heritage and is essential for overall well-being.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar participated in a large-scale yoga session in Delhi alongside Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Held at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the event saw nearly 3,000 participants practicing yoga under expert guidance from celebrity instructor Anshuka Parwani. The Sports Ministry also organized simultaneous sessions across the Sports Authority of India centers, with nationwide participation crossing 15,000.

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Sreeleela

Sreeleela also actively promoted Yoga Day in Mumbai, advocating for healthy living and wellness. Sharing her thoughts, she described yoga as a powerful practice in today’s fast-paced world, saying it has had a strong positive impact on her life. She emphasized that with rising stress levels, adopting a healthy lifestyle through practices like yoga has become more important than ever.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When was the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrated and what was its theme?

The 12th International Day of Yoga was celebrated on June 21. Its theme was

Which public figures participated in the International Day of Yoga celebrations?

Public figures like Manoj Tiwari, Jackie Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Sreeleela actively participated. They used their influence to encourage people to embrace yoga as a daily practice.

What did Shahid Kapoor highlight about yoga's significance?

Shahid Kapoor highlighted yoga's cultural significance, calling it a practice that aligns the mind, body, and soul. He stressed that yoga remains deeply rooted in India’s heritage for overall well-being.

Where did Akshay Kumar participate in a large-scale yoga session?

Akshay Kumar participated in a large-scale yoga session in Delhi at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. He was accompanied by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and nearly 3,000 participants.

What did Manoj Tiwari emphasize regarding daily yoga practice?

Manoj Tiwari emphasized the importance of dedicating at least 15–20 minutes daily to pranayama and meditation. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking yoga to 177 countries.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 21 Jun 2026 11:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Akshay Kumar Shahid Kapoor Jackie Shroff Healthy Lifestyle Sreeleela Manoj TIwari International Yoga Day 2026 Yoga Celebrations
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