Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India celebrated 12th International Yoga Day for healthy ageing.

Politicians, Bollywood stars led yoga sessions across various cities.

They inspired thousands, emphasizing yoga's holistic well-being benefits.

The 12th International Day of Yoga was celebrated across India on June 21 with the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” highlighting the importance of preventive healthcare, mental wellness, and physical fitness. The day reinforced yoga’s role in helping people maintain balance in increasingly stressful lifestyles. From politicians to Bollywood stars, several public figures actively participated in celebrations, using their influence to encourage people to embrace yoga as a daily practice for holistic well-being and healthier living.

Celebrities And Public Figures Lead Yoga Day Celebrations Across India

Manoj Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari actively participated in the Yoga Day celebrations in New Delhi, joining students and fitness enthusiasts at the University of Delhi North Campus for yoga sessions and asanas. Ahead of the main event, he also hosted a community yoga session in Sabhapur with local youth and residents. Tiwari praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking yoga to 177 countries and emphasized the importance of dedicating at least 15–20 minutes daily to pranayama and meditation.

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff marked the occasion by performing yoga with children at the Divyaj Foundation’s celebration at DOME, SVP Stadium, Worli. Sharing a glimpse on social media, Jackie posted a picture from the session with the caption, “Take a deep breath, bro,” reflecting his simple yet powerful message around mindfulness and wellness.

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Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor headlined one of Mumbai’s biggest Yoga Day celebrations, inspiring over 1,000 children at the Divyaj Foundation’s wellness event at NSCI Dome, SVP Stadium in Worli. Speaking at the event, Shahid highlighted yoga’s cultural significance, calling it a practice that aligns the mind, body, and soul. He stressed that yoga remains deeply rooted in India’s heritage and is essential for overall well-being.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On International Day of Yoga, actor Shahid Kapoor says, "It's a great initiative, and there are a lot of children here. I think yoga is something that comes from our heritage and our culture. I have done yoga many times, and I feel it is something that aligns… pic.twitter.com/c2Hb44rxaz — IANS (@ians_india) June 21, 2026

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar participated in a large-scale yoga session in Delhi alongside Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Held at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the event saw nearly 3,000 participants practicing yoga under expert guidance from celebrity instructor Anshuka Parwani. The Sports Ministry also organized simultaneous sessions across the Sports Authority of India centers, with nationwide participation crossing 15,000.

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Sreeleela

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On International Yoga Day 2026, Actress Sreeleela says, "... I think it’s a very good initiative. After experiencing it myself, I can say it has had a strong impact. Today life is fast and stressful, so following a healthy lifestyle is essential... " pic.twitter.com/Iv6PQd4FGC — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2026

Sreeleela also actively promoted Yoga Day in Mumbai, advocating for healthy living and wellness. Sharing her thoughts, she described yoga as a powerful practice in today’s fast-paced world, saying it has had a strong positive impact on her life. She emphasized that with rising stress levels, adopting a healthy lifestyle through practices like yoga has become more important than ever.