Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana were crowned the winners of The Traitors Season 2. They shared a cash prize of Rs 66 lakh.
How Krystle And Rida Fooled Shalini, Saahil In 'The Traitors 2' Finale To Win Rs 66 Lakh
Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana emerged as the winners of The Traitors Season 2, sharing a Rs 66 lakh prize. The duo successfully concealed their identities as Traitors until the finale.
- Mallika murdered early; Dalip eliminated before final rounds.
- Saahil and Shalini subsequently eliminated, leaving two women.
- Traitors Krystle and Rida won Rs 66 lakh prize.
The Traitors Season 2 has crowned its winners, with Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana walking away with the title and a shared cash prize of Rs 66 lakh. The Karan Johar-hosted reality show ended with a dramatic final round, where the two Traitors managed to outsmart the remaining Innocents and reach the finish together. Saahil Salathia and Shalini Passi were the final contestants standing in their way, but neither could identify the real Traitors in time. From Mallika Sherawat’s murder to Dalip Tahil’s elimination, the finale delivered several twists before Krystle and Rida were finally declared the winners inside the palace.
The Traitors Season 2 Finale
The final episode began with Mallika Sherawat being ‘murdered’ at the start of the last day in the palace. Dalip Tahil, Shalini Passi and Saahil Salathia were then left to compete in the final mission. The contestants worked as a team to increase the prize pot. The task involved collecting gold coins placed on the backs of camels. After completing the mission, the women decided to target Dalip.
KRYSTAL WON THE TRAITORS 2! 🏆🔥— 𝑵𝒂𝒉𝒚𝒂𝒏 (@Nahyan_here) September 3, 2026
Tbh Krystal totally deserved it! Being a Traitor throughout the game, surviving till the end and still winning the show… SO satisfying! 😭👏#KrystleDsouza #TheTraitorS2 pic.twitter.com/yXpFytZ03w
Their plan worked during the final Circle of Shaq, where Dalip was voted out of the game.
Krystle And Rida Outsmart The Innocents
The final four were Krystle, Rida, Saahil and Shalini. One by one, they had to vote for the contestant they believed was a Traitor, with their decisions made in front of host Karan Johar. Saahil was the first to be eliminated. Shalini was then voted out by both Krystle and Rida, leaving the two women as the final contestants. Shalini was visibly upset after her elimination and said that life would teach Krystle and Rida a ‘lesson’ for breaking her trust.
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The final reveal changed everything. Krystle and Rida were both Traitors, meaning they had successfully made it to the end without being exposed by the Innocents. Karan Johar announced the duo as the winners, and the two embraced after their victory. Krystle could have chosen to turn against Rida towards the end, but decided to stay with her.
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She said she would rather be a ‘girl's girl’ and keep Rida by her side for support throughout the game.
The Traitors Season 2 Contestants
The reality show brought together celebrities and creators who were divided into Traitors and Innocents. The Innocents had to identify and eliminate the Traitors, while the Traitors secretly ‘murdered’ contestants and tried to survive until the finale. The second season featured Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D’Souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish and Ranveer Brar.
Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Saahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir and Tanya Puri were also part of the season. The format originated in the Netherlands as De Verraders and has since been adapted in several countries, including the UK and the US.
The finale ultimately belonged to Krystle and Rida, who managed to keep their identities hidden until the very end and split the ₹66 lakh prize.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who were the winners of The Traitors Season 2?
What role did the winners play in the game?
Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana were both Traitors throughout the game. They successfully made it to the end without being exposed by the Innocents.
Who hosted The Traitors Season 2?
The Traitors Season 2 was hosted by Karan Johar. He presided over the final dramatic rounds of the reality show.
What happened to Mallika Sherawat in the finale?
Mallika Sherawat was 'murdered' at the beginning of the final day in the palace. This left Dalip Tahil, Shalini Passi, and Saahil Salathia to compete in the final mission.
Who were the final contestants eliminated by Krystle and Rida?
In the final round, Krystle and Rida outsmarted Saahil Salathia and Shalini Passi. Neither could identify the real Traitors before being eliminated.