Honey Singh Under Fire For Lewd Comment At Delhi Concert, Social Media Slams Rapper

A viral clip from Honey Singh’s recent Delhi concert has sparked major outrage online, with netizens slamming the rapper for an on-stage remark many have called vulgar, cheap and deeply disappointing.

By : Shruti Kapoor | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 01:37 PM (IST)

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has once again found himself at the centre of a storm, this time over a comment made during a live performance in Delhi. A clip from the concert has been doing the rounds on social media, triggering sharp criticism from netizens who have called out the singer for what they describe as an objectionable and distasteful remark.

Fresh backlash for Honey Singh

The controversial video is reportedly from a concert by Nanku and Karun held in the national capital earlier this week. Soon after the clip surfaced on platforms like Reddit, it spread rapidly across social media, drawing widespread attention and outrage.

In the now-viral footage, Honey Singh can be heard telling the crowd, “B*******d Dilli ki thand! Isme na gaadi mein **** mein bada maza aata hai, itni thand mein. Gaadi mein s*x karo, Dilli ki thand mein. Use condoms guys, please. Play safe! (Oh my god, it’s cold in Delhi. It's fun to have sex in the car in this weather. So, have sex in the car but use condoms, guys, please. Play safe!)"

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Whatup (@thewhatup)

The remark did not go down well with many online users, who were quick to brand it “cheap,” “problematic,” and “deeply disappointing.”

Social media reactions pour in

The comment section was flooded with criticism, sarcasm and disbelief. “Is he trying to prove that for some people all breaks, therapies and self work do absolutely nothing because eventually you can’t learn sense and tameez (decency),” one user wrote. Another pointed out, “And this guy was invited by the bcci to perform at the opening ceremony of wpl.”

Some questioned the audience response, with one asking, “Cheering for WHAT exactly?” Others mocked the rapper by dubbing him “Horny Singh” and “Yo Yo Horny Singh”.

A particularly scathing comment read, “His rise to fame began with a vulgar song that reduced Indian women to mere sexual objects. That track brought him money and attention because it catered perfectly to what a indian perverted audience enjoys. That, essentially, is his core identity.” Another user added bluntly, “I guess it’s time for him to disappear again.”

There was no shortage of sarcasm either. “And finally Honey Paaji confirms: Volume 1? Not written by me. Not sung by me. Basically… not me,” one person joked, while another remarked, “sex education dera hai thoda casual way (he is giving sex education in a casual way)”.

“What nonsense,” one wrote, as another commented, “Chapri for a reason.”

About Honey Singh

Honey Singh rose to fame with chartbusters like Party All Night and Chaar Bottle Vodka. After a prolonged break from the spotlight, he made a comeback in 2023 with Kalaastar, a follow-up to his earlier hit Desi Kalakaar, which featured Sonakshi Sinha.

Currently, the rapper-singer is gearing up to expand his global footprint with the My Story World Tour, set to begin in Dubai on February 6, 2026. The opening concert will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena. He also recently dropped his album 51 Glorious Days.

About the author Shruti Kapoor

With 18 years in digital media, Shruti Kapoor blends sharp storytelling with pop culture pulse, covering Bollywood, South cinema, OTT, and all things celeb with style and insight. At ABP Live English, she leads a team that lives and breathes showbiz and keeps a pulse on everything lifestyle. When not chasing trends or celebrity scoops, she’s usually exploring the latest in film and series, curating playlists, or getting lost in a good book.
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
Honey Singh
