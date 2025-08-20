The Zurich Film Festival will honour "Narcos" star Wagner Moura with the prestigious Golden Eye Award.

The festival will run from September 25 to October 5 this year.

The Brazilian star was also bestowed with the best actor award at Cannes Film Festival this year for his performance in “The Secret Agent” by Kleber Mendonça Filho. Moura, more known internationally for his portrayal of drug overlord Pablo Escobar in the hit Netflix series "Narcos", said he was “deeply honored" to receive the Golden Eye Award.

“Thank you to the Zurich Film Festival for recognizing my work in Kleber Mendonça Filho’s truly beautiful and important Brazilian film The Secret Agent. I am humbled to be in the company of those who have received this award and I’m very proud to share the film with the Zurich festival audience in person this September,” he added.

In a statement, Zurich Film Festival artistic director Christian Jungen said, “with The Secret Agent, Wagner Moura carries the story with an electrifying presence unlike anything else.” Moura would be the first South American actor to receive the award in the festival’s history, Jungen shared, praising Moura for “his exceptional performance in the film and for a career that has made him one of Latin America’s most charismatic and versatile actors.” Based on the novel by Joseph Conrad, “The Secret Agent” sees Moura lead as a professor who finds himself in a politically tense climate in Brazil’s Recife after he returns there to bond with his estranged son.

After a successful career in the Brazilian film industry, especially for his role in “Elite Squad”, Moura debuted in Hollywood in 2013 alongside Matt Damon and Jodie Foster in “Elysium”.

It was in 2015 when Moura was launched into global stardom with “Narcos”. He was also seen recently in Alex Garland’s acclaimed political thriller “Civil War” and the Apple TV+ series “Dope Thief”.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)