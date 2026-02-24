The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has issued a formal apology after a shocking moment unfolded during the 79th BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday night.

BAFTA said it takes "full responsibility" after a racial slur was shouted during Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo’s presentation at the 2026 awards ceremony.

The incident occurred while actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage presenting the award for Best Visual Effects. As the two stars of Sinners addressed the audience, Tourette’s syndrome campaigner John Davidson could be heard shouting the N-word, a moment that left the room visibly unsettled and quickly ignited outrage online.

BAFTA Apologises And Takes Responsibility

On Monday, BAFTA released a detailed statement acknowledging the harm caused.

"At the BAFTA Film Awards last night our guests heard very offensive language that carries incomparable trauma and pain for so many," the organisation said. "We want to acknowledge the harm this has caused, address what happened and apologise to all."

The academy added that it "apologises unreservedly" to Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo, who were on stage when the slur was heard. It also thanked both actors for their "incredible dignity and professionalism" in handling the moment.

The controversy intensified after viewers criticised BAFTA and broadcast partner BBC for not removing the slur from the telecast, despite the ceremony airing with a two-hour delay. Social media users questioned why the language was not edited out before broadcast.

What Happened

In its statement, BAFTA explained that John Davidson, who has Tourette syndrome, experiences involuntary verbal tics.

Davidson, an MBE recipient and longtime campaigner for Tourette’s awareness, has dedicated much of his life to educating the public about the neurological condition. Tourette syndrome can cause uncontrollable vocalisations, including involuntary utterances that do not reflect a person’s beliefs or intentions.

"One of our guests, John Davidson MBE, has Tourette Syndrome and has devoted his life to educating and campaigning for better understanding of this condition," BAFTA stated. "Tourette Syndrome causes involuntary verbal tics, that the individual has no control over. Such tics are in no way a reflection of an individual’s beliefs and are not intentional."

Davidson is also an executive producer of the BAFTA-nominated film I Swear, which is based on his life. Actor Robert Aramayo portrays him in the film.

What Happened Inside The Auditorium

According to BAFTA, steps had been taken to inform attendees ahead of time. The audience was told before and throughout the ceremony that Davidson was present and that they might hear strong language or involuntary noises.

Despite those warnings, the moment proved deeply distressing for many in the room.

"Early in the ceremony a loud tic in the form of a profoundly offensive term was heard by many people in the room," BAFTA said.

Michael B. Jordan appeared briefly taken aback, pausing momentarily. Delroy Lindo attempted to steady the moment and continue with the presentation. Later, host Alan Cumming addressed the audience, clarifying that the language was not voluntary but the result of Davidson’s condition.

During the remainder of the evening, Davidson chose to leave the auditorium and watched the ceremony from a screen elsewhere in the venue.

"We would like to thank him for his dignity and consideration of others, on what should have been a night of celebration for him," BAFTA said.

John Davidson Says He Is 'Deeply Mortified'

Following the ceremony, Davidson publicly expressed regret.

On Monday, he said he was "deeply mortified" by the incident, explaining that the slur was the result of an involuntary tic.

Davidson has long been a prominent voice in the Tourette’s community. In 2018, he received an honour from Queen Elizabeth II for his efforts to raise awareness and support people living with the condition.