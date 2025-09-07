Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Venice Film Festival 2025: Indian Filmmaker Anuparna Roy Wins Best Director In Historic First

Indian filmmaker Anuparna Roy wins Best Director at the Venice Film Festival 2025 for Songs of Forgotten Trees in the Orizzonti section, while Father Mother Sister Brother wins the Golden Lion.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 10:24 AM (IST)
The curtains came down on the 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, with a glittering awards ceremony celebrating some of the year’s most powerful and poignant films. The festival, known for spotlighting global cinema, honored achievements across its main competition and Orizzonti (Horizons) section.

Anuparna Roy Makes History for India

In a landmark moment, Indian filmmaker Anuparna Roy clinched the Best Director award in the Orizzonti section for her film Songs of Forgotten Trees. The deeply evocative film was the only Indian entry at this year’s Venice Film Festival and marked a rare Indian win at the prestigious event.

The Horizons section is dedicated to films that represent new trends in world cinema, and Roy’s victory has been hailed as a major achievement for Indian independent filmmakers.

Golden Lion Goes to American Underdog

In the main competition, which saw 21 films vying for the top honors, American filmmaker Jim Jarmusch won the coveted Golden Lion for Father Mother Sister Brother. The film was a surprise winner, beating strong contender The Voice of Hind Rajab, a powerful narrative on the Gaza crisis that had earlier received a 22-minute standing ovation.

The Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize went to The Voice of Hind Rajab, directed by Kaouther Ben Hania of Tunisia.

Meanwhile, the Silver Lion for Best Director was awarded to Benny Safdie for The Smashing Machine, continuing the festival’s recognition of bold, emotionally raw cinema.

Complete Winners List

Main Competition:

Golden Lion for Best Film – Father Mother Sister Brother by Jim Jarmusch (USA)

Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize – The Voice of Hind Rajab by Kaouther Ben Hania (Tunisia)

Silver Lion Best Director – Benny Safdie for The Smashing Machine (USA)

Best Actress (Volpi Cup) – Xin Zhilei for The Sun Rises on Us All (China)

Best Actor (Volpi Cup) – Toni Servillo for La Grazia (Italy)

Best Screenplay – A pied d'oeuvre (At Work) by Valerie Donzelli (France)

Special Jury Prize – Sotto le Nuvole (Below the Clouds) by Gianfranco Rosi (Italy)

Marcello Mastroianni Award – Luna Wedler in Silent Friend (Switzerland)

Orizzonti (Horizons) Section:

Best Film – En El Camino by David Pablos (Mexico)

Best Director – Anuparna Roy for Songs of Forgotten Trees (India)

Special Jury Prize – Lost Land by Akio Fujimoto (Japan)

Best Actor – Giacomo Covi for A Year of School (Italy)

Best Actress – Benedetta Porcaroli for The Kidnapping of Arabella (Italy)

Best Screenplay – Ana Cristina Barragan for Hiedra (Ecuador)

Best Short Film – Without Kelly by Lovisa Siren (Sweden)

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 10:24 AM (IST)
