'Toy Story 5' grossed USD 160 million in North America, making it the biggest domestic debut of the year. Globally, it achieved a total of USD 312 million.
‘Toy Story 5’ Makes Box Office History, Becomes 2026’s Biggest Opener In US
The film has also recorded the biggest opening in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story franchise.
- 'Toy Story 5' debuted $160M, biggest North American opening.
- Film broke franchise records, earned $312M globally.
- Taylor Swift wrote, performed film's end-credit song live.
Disney's 'Toy Story 5' is coming in hot, ruling over the box office with USD 160 million from 4,425 North American theatres.
With this, the film has secured the biggest domestic debut of the year, surpassing Universal's 'Super Mario Galaxy Movie', which made USD 131.7 million, reported Variety.
'Toy Story 5' also ranks as the largest start in Disney and Pixar's beloved 'Toy Story' franchise, supplanting the record set by 2019's 'Toy Story 4' with USD 120 million. It further scored the second-largest animated opening weekend in history, trailing only behind 2018's 'Incredibles 2' with USD 182.7 million.
On the other hand, the latest 'Toy Story' sequel has opened with USD 152 million overseas, followed by a sensational global tally of USD 312 million.
Directed by Pixar veteran Andrew Stanton, 'Toy Story 5' follows Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack) and the gang of anthropomorphic toys as their owner, Bonnie, is seen getting addicted to her new favourite gadget, a kiddie smart tablet known as Lilypad.
In another fresh addition, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has extended a song, 'I Knew It, I Knew You'.
The artist posted a video on social media, offering insight into her creative process and describing what she called one of the most exciting days of her life.
In the clip, Swift revealed that she had watched 'Toy Story 5' earlier that day and was immediately inspired to write the film's end-credit song.
"I got so inspired, got the songwriter zoomies, went home, wrote the end credit song for Toy Story 5," Swift said in the video. "We have now produced it, and I'm doing vocals," as per the outlet.
On June 9, Swift attended the Los Angeles premiere of 'Toy Story 5', where she surprised audiences with a live performance of 'I Knew It, I Knew You' and joined legendary composer Randy Newman for a duet of the franchise's iconic song, 'You've Got a Friend in Me'.
Addressing the audience at the premiere, Swift expressed her gratitude for being associated with the film series.
(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
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Frequently Asked Questions
How much did 'Toy Story 5' earn at the box office?
Did 'Toy Story 5' break any box office records?
Yes, it secured the biggest domestic debut of the year and became the largest start in the 'Toy Story' franchise history. It also ranks as the second-largest animated opening weekend ever.
What was Taylor Swift's contribution to 'Toy Story 5'?
Taylor Swift wrote and performed the end-credit song for 'Toy Story 5', titled 'I Knew It, I Knew You'. She was inspired to write the song after watching the film.
Who directed 'Toy Story 5' and what is the plot about?
'Toy Story 5' was directed by Pixar veteran Andrew Stanton. The plot revolves around Woody, Buzz, and the gang as their owner Bonnie becomes addicted to a new smart tablet called Lilypad.