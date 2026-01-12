Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Teyana Taylor's Emotional Golden Globes Win Includes Moving Tribute To 'Brown Sisters And Little Brown Girls'

Teyana Taylor wins Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globes for One Battle After Another, delivering an emotional speech about representation, resilience, and self-worth.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 08:50 AM (IST)

Teyana Taylor delivered one of the most moving moments of the Golden Globes this year, breaking down in tears as she accepted the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture. The actor’s deeply personal acceptance speech resonated throughout the Beverly Hilton ballroom, quickly becoming one of the most talked-about highlights of the night.

Taylor was honoured for her performance in One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson’s black comedy action thriller, in which she portrays Perfidia Beverly Hills. Visibly overwhelmed as she took the stage, Taylor used her moment in the spotlight to speak about representation, emotional strength, and self-belief, drawing sustained applause from the audience.

A Speech Rooted in Representation and Self-Worth

In one of the most powerful passages of the evening, Taylor directly addressed viewers watching at home, centring her message on women and girls of colour. “To my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight, our softness is not a liability," Taylor said. “Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter and our dreams deserve space."

The words struck an emotional chord in the room, underscoring the significance of her win beyond the trophy itself.

A Competitive Category With Strong Performances

The Best Supporting Actress category was widely regarded as one of the night’s toughest. Taylor prevailed over a formidable lineup that included Emily Blunt for The Smashing Machine, Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for Sentimental Value, Ariana Grande for Wicked: For Good, and Amy Madigan for Weapons. Her win marked a standout achievement in an evening filled with high-profile nominees.

Lighthearted Moments Amid the Tears

Midway through her emotional speech, Taylor shifted the tone with a candid and humorous aside, revealing that her children were watching the ceremony from elsewhere in the venue. “My babies — they’re upstairs watching. Y’all better be off them damn phones and watching me right now!" she said, prompting laughter and cheers from the crowd.

She also made time to thank director Paul Thomas Anderson, offering both gratitude and affection as she acknowledged his role in shaping the film and her performance. “Thank you for your vision, your trust and your brilliance. My gratitude is endless. I love you, we love you, and thank you so much for holding space for me and our entire cast."

A Standout Win at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards

Taylor’s victory came during the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, held Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The ceremony was hosted for the second consecutive year by comedian Nikki Glaser. On the film side, One Battle After Another led all titles with nine nominations, followed by Sentimental Value with eight and Sinners with seven.

In television, The White Lotus emerged as the most-nominated series with six nods, while Adolescence earned five. Only Murders in the Building and Severance each received four nominations, rounding out a competitive year across categories.

Published at : 12 Jan 2026 08:50 AM (IST)
