Sydney Sweeney Might Enter Bollywood? Here’s What We Know About The ₹540-Crore Deal

Hollywood sensation Sydney Sweeney could soon make her debut in Bollywood with a jaw-dropping £45 million (₹540 crore) offer. Known for her breakthrough roles in Euphoria, the 28-year-old actress has been approached to star in one of India’s most expensive films, according to The Sun.

The deal reportedly includes a £35 million (₹420 crore) acting fee and £10 million (₹120 crore) from sponsorships. Sweeney is expected to portray a young American woman who falls in love with an Indian celebrity, promising a cross-cultural storyline with international appeal.

Sydney Sweeney Bollywood Offer Raises Eyebrows

A source revealed Sweeney was initially taken aback by the size of the offer. “Sydney was shocked by the offer at first. £45 million is an incredible sum. But, the project is intriguing, and it could elevate her global profile even further,” the insider told The Sun.

Filming is scheduled to kick off early next year in New York, Paris, London, and Dubai, adding a global dimension to the project.

The insider added, “The Indian film industry is powerful and growing, and this movie is designed to bring its productions to the international market. Nothing has been decided yet, but it’s a huge opportunity and Sydney is weighing her options carefully.”

If she signs, Sweeney would follow the footsteps of Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, becoming one of the biggest US stars to enter Indian cinema.

Sydney Sweeney: Rising Hollywood Star

In 2024, Sweeney featured in the Maxim Hot 100 alongside Margot Robbie and Zendaya and was named Glamour’s Woman of the Year. Known for her bold on-screen performances, Sweeney often advocates for body confidence.

“If you have b$$bs, great. Flaunt them,” she told Glamour, reinforcing her message of self-empowerment.

Following the news of the Bollywood offer, Sweeney’s popularity in Google India searches spiked from September 16 to 17, showing her potential to captivate Indian audiences as much as global fans.