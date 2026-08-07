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English NewsEntertainmentHollywoodSpider-Man: Brand New Day's Hindi Dub Surprises Fans With TMKOC's Bagha-Bawri Twist | WATCH

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Hindi Dub Surprises Fans With TMKOC's Bagha-Bawri Twist | WATCH

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has delighted Indian fans with a hilarious Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah reference in its Hindi dub. The Bagha-Bawri dialogue has gone viral, replacing the original Game of Thrones reference.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 02:09 PM (IST)

Marvel has given Indian fans an unexpected reason to smile with the Hindi-dubbed version of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. A scene from the film has gone viral after replacing an original English pop culture reference with a humorous nod to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The dialogue featuring Tom Holland's Peter Parker and Jacob Batalon's Ned has quickly caught viewers' attention, with many praising the localised adaptation. The playful reference to Bagha and Bawri has sparked widespread reactions online, proving that a clever dubbing choice can sometimes become as memorable as the scene itself for audiences everywhere.

Spider-Man's TMKOC Reference

A clip from the Hindi version has become a talking point across social media. In the scene, Ned tells Peter Parker, "Bata bhi do mota bhai, risk hai toh ishq hai." Peter replies, "Seth ji, Baga yeh raaz Bawri ko bhi nahi batayega."

The dialogue references Bagha and Bawri, two of the most popular characters from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While the original English version reportedly includes a Game of Thrones reference, the Hindi dub replaces it with a culturally familiar joke, leaving many Indian fans amused.

Fans Enjoy The Local Twist

The unexpected crossover has generated plenty of reactions online, with viewers appreciating the effort to make the dialogue relatable for Indian audiences. The moment is especially amusing because Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has itself previously featured a superhero inspired by Spider-Man in one of its episodes, creating a fun connection between the two franchises.

ALSO READ | Ameesha Patel Responds After Fan Claims Preity Zinta Copied Her Gadar Character

Bagha, known as Jethalal's loyal employee at Gada Electronics, and Bawri, famous for her catchphrase and cheerful personality, remain among the sitcom's most loved characters.

ALSO READ | Samay Raina Pokes Fun At Munawar Faruqui With Kashmir Remark, Gets Hilarious Response | WATCH

Box Office Keeps Soaring

Beyond the viral dialogue, Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to deliver impressive numbers at the global box office. According to reported figures, the film recorded the biggest Monday and Tuesday collections in North American box office history, overtaking previous records set by Black Panther and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Marvel release also became the fastest film to cross the $400 million mark in North America, achieving the milestone within just four days. With its witty Hindi adaptation winning over audiences and its box office performance setting new benchmarks, Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to create buzz both on and off the big screen.

 

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 07 Aug 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah TMKOC Tom Holland Spider Man Brand New Day Spider-Man Hindi Dub Bagha Bawri Jacob Batalon
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