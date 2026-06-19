Spider-Man: Brand New Day Returns After 4 Years, Sells 45,000+ Tickets In Just 24 Hours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Spider-Man: Brand New Day shows strong India advance bookings.

Peter Parker returns, facing new threats four years later.

Film features Holland, Zendaya, Bernthal; new cast additions.

Releasing July 30, 2026, Sony denied censorship rumors.

Spider-Man is once again proving his massive popularity in India. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, has generated strong early momentum even before release, with advance bookings opening to a sharp response across premium screens. Fans have wasted no time securing seats for early shows, signalling major excitement around Peter Parker’s return after four years. The upcoming film arrives with high expectations following the blockbuster success of Spider-Man: No Way Home. With strong presales, a promising storyline and an exciting cast, the latest Marvel release is already shaping up to be one of the biggest theatrical events of 2026 in India.

Strong Response From Indian Audiences

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has seen an impressive start in India’s advance booking market. Ticket sales opened across select premium large format screens and 4DX theatres, and the response was immediate. Fans rushed online to book tickets, leading to a strong first-day sales figure. More than 45,000 tickets were reportedly sold across India within the first 24 hours, reflecting massive anticipation for the superhero film.

The film has also made a powerful impact in the United States. Advance sales there have been particularly strong, putting the film among the biggest early openers in recent years. Industry watchers are already tracking it as one of the strongest opening contenders of 2026, with demand continuing to rise across key markets.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Plot, Cast And More

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The story follows Peter Parker as he continues fighting crime in a world where nobody remembers his true identity. As he struggles with isolation and watches his old friends move on, a dangerous new threat emerges. The film explores Peter’s emotional and psychological transformation while introducing a mysterious villain.

The story draws inspiration from the Brand New Day comic storyline and also includes themes from The Other arc, offering a darker layer to Peter’s journey. Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker, alongside Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. The film also adds major names to the cast, including Jon Bernthal as The Punisher and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner. Sadie Sink joins in a mystery role, sparking fan theories around Jean Grey. Michael Mando also returns as Scorpion, while Tramell Tillman joins as Bill Metzger.

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Sony Shuts Down Censorship Rumours

Sony Pictures Entertainment India has denied reports claiming the film faced censorship cuts by the Central Board of Film Certification. The studio clarified that Spider-Man: Brand New Day has not yet been submitted for certification, making rumours about runtime cuts entirely baseless.

India Release Details

The film will release in India on 30 July 2026, one day ahead of its global release. Indian audiences will be able to watch the film in six languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film will also be available in multiple formats, including 2D, 3D, 4DX 3D, SCREEN X, Dolby Cinema 3D, ICE 3D, MX4D 3D, P[XL] and BIGPIX. With strong advance bookings and rising excitement among fans, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is already looking like a major box office event. All eyes are now on whether Tom Holland’s return can deliver another blockbuster for Marvel.