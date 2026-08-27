Rupert Grint To Play Ron Weasley Again After 15 years In Harry Potter Broadway Spin-Off In 2027

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rupert Grint reprises Ron Weasley in Cursed Child.

He portrays an adult Ron for Broadway run.

Four-month limited engagement begins February 2, 2027.

Grint returns to iconic role over a decade later.

Rupert Grint is set to step back into the role that made him a household name. The actor will reprise Ron Weasley in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway in New York next year, marking his return to the character more than a decade after the film series ended. Grint first played Ron when he was just 11 and appeared across all eight Harry Potter films between 2001 and 2011. Now 38, he will portray an adult Ron in the stage production, which follows Harry, Ron and Hermione 19 years after the original story and explores their lives as parents.

Rupert Grint Returns As Ron Weasley

Grint will join the Broadway production for a limited four-month run, beginning February 2 and currently scheduled to continue until May 30. The actor announced the news on Instagram, writing, “Dusting off the old robes. New York - see you all in February.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rupert Grint (@rupertgrint)

In a statement, Grint said Ron has remained an important part of his life since childhood. “Ron Weasley has been a part of me since I was 11 years old and I can't wait to meet him again in this stage of life.” He added, “There is something so full-circle and so special about stepping back into Ron's shoes now when we are both fathers; it is somehow both very familiar and completely new.”

Cursed Child Brings Adult Ron To Broadway

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child takes place 19 years after the events of the original books and films. Harry, Ron and Hermione are now adults, with Ron and Hermione married and raising their daughter, who is preparing to attend Hogwarts. Grint will be the only member of the original trio to reprise his film role in the current Broadway production. However, Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the films, is also appearing in Cursed Child.

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The two actors will not overlap. Felton's Broadway run is scheduled to end on January 3, while Grint begins his performances on February 2.

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Rupert Grint’s Post-Potter Career

Grint appeared in all eight Harry Potter films and later moved into television and theatre, starring in projects including Sick Note, Snatch and Servant. He previously appeared on Broadway in the 2014 comedy It's Only a Play. Speaking to BBC News last year, Grint said he did not expect to completely escape Ron's shadow. “I'm fine with that. I think it's great,” he said.

Cursed Child producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender said Grint's Potter performances helped define Ron as a loyal and brave friend for generations of viewers. They said his return represents a continuation of a journey that began when he was a child. Grint’s return gives Potter fans a rare chance to see him play Ron at a very different stage of the character’s life. The Broadway run will begin in New York on February 2, 2027.