Ruffalo, Hawke To Lead 'All The President's Men' Live Reading Honoring Redford

By : ANI | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 11:39 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Washington DC: Mark Ruffalo and Ethan Hawke will lead a one-night live reading of 'All the President's Men' in Los Angeles, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The reading, a benefit for the Stella Adler Academy of Acting & Theatre, is scheduled for January 9 at the Harmony Gold Theatre.

The evening will also honour the legacy of Robert Redford, who starred in the Academy Award-nominated film.

In addition to Ruffalo and Hawke, the reading cast will include Michael John Benzaia, Don Cheadle, Spencer Garrett, Charlotte Larsen, Tim McNeil, Rob Morrow, John Jack Rodgers, Christopher Thornton and Missy Yager, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

William Goldman wrote the Oscar-winning screenplay for the 1976 film, which is based on the book by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein.

Set during the Nixon presidency, the script follows two journalists, Woodward and Bernstein, as they investigate and ultimately expose the Watergate scandal.

Redford, who passed away in September, costarred with Dustin Hoffman in the film, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

"Decades later, the work remains urgently relevant, underscoring the essential role of a free press in a healthy democracy," the event notes read as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to its reputation as a famed acting school, the Stella Adler Academy has created an Action/Outreach Program that brings arts education to underserved communities, offers free public performances and provides scholarships to acting students, with almost half of the student body receiving some form of financial assistance.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 11:39 PM (IST)
