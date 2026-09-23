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English NewsEntertainmentHollywoodRobert Pattinson Says ‘The Batman: Part II’ Will Be A ‘Different, Ambitious Take’ On The Franchise

Robert Pattinson Says ‘The Batman: Part II’ Will Be A ‘Different, Ambitious Take’ On The Franchise

The Batman Part II, starring Robert Pattinson, will be released in theatres on February 18, 2028.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 12:56 PM (IST)

Robert Pattinson says "The Batman: Part II", which marks his return as the Caped Crusader for the second time, is a totally "different take" on the franchise than the first film.

Set to release in cinemas on February 18, 2028, “The Batman Part II” is Matt Reeves’ follow-up to 2022's “The Batman”, which first introduced the "Tenet" star as Bruce Wayne aka Batman.

In an interview with Collider, Pattinson said he is really excited to see how the new film turns out to be.

"It's so ambitious. I mean, I sort of said the other day on something that the first one was a different take on a Batman movie, and this one is another,” he said.

"It's a real left turn from the first one, but somehow it keeps elements of the kind of feel of it. But it just feels really ambitious," he added.

Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan will star alongside Pattinson in the film that also features Charles Dance, Brian Tyree Henry and Sebastian Koch.

"The Batman", a reboot of the DC franchise, was a success at the box office with a gross haul of over USD 770 million. Released on March 4, 2022, the movie also featuredZoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Sep 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood Robert Pattinson ENtertainment News Batman 2
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