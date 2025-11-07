Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodRobert Downey Jr. Shares Rare Family Photo With Wife Susan & Daughter Avri

Robert Downey Jr. Shares Rare Family Photo With Wife Susan & Daughter Avri

Robert Downey Jr. gives fans a rare glimpse into family life as he celebrates wife Susan and daughter Avri’s birthdays with sweet Instagram photos.

By : IANS | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 08:03 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. recently gave a rare peek into his personal space as he shared a rare snap on Instagram of his wife Susan and their daughter Avri, 11.

The Marvel actor, 60, shared the pictures to commemorate both of their birthdays, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The tween and her mom celebrate their birthdays two days apart from one another. In the caption, the actor, who tied the knot with Susan in 2005, sang their praises, writing, "Scorpio girls rock. HBD A&S”.

As per ‘People’, in addition to his daughter Avri, the Avengers: Doomsday lead is a father to two sons. He first became a father when he welcomed son Indio, 32, in 1993 with his then-wife Deborah Falconer. Years later, he welcomed his second son Exton, 13, with wife Susan.

During an interview with Extra in 2014, the actor was asked if he enjoyed fatherhood more being a "little bit older”.

"I mean, it's always great to be a dad no matter where you're at or what else is going on”, the actor replied. "But it's nice to really be able to show up because life now is I'm either working or I'm with him. You know, I'm not like 20 something and trying to like party or hang out with my buddies”.

The Golden Globe winner doesn't often share photos of his kids, but in 2022, he posted a funny video of Exton and Avri helping him prepare for his role in ‘The Sympathizer’ by shaving his head. "The things we do for our work, and our kids. #Sympathizer set ready”, the actor wrote in the caption.

In 2023, the actor’s kids followed in their dad's footsteps, starring in his series ‘Downey’s Dream Cars’, which the actor said was a "blast”. All three appeared in the series, and Indio also wrote an episode.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 08:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Iron Man Robert Downey Jr Robert Downey Jr Daughter Robert Downey Jr Wife Susan Downey Avri Downey Robert Downey Jr Family Avengers Actor Marvel Star
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'
World
Pakistan Breaks Ceasefire, Targets Afghan Forces & Civilians Despite Peace Talks In Turkey
Pakistan Breaks Ceasefire, Targets Afghan Forces & Civilians Despite Peace Talks In Turkey
Education
JNU Elections 2025: Left Triumphs Over ABVP In All Key Positions
JNU Elections 2025: Left Triumphs Over ABVP In All Key Positions
World
Trump Reiterates His India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claims — This Time With an ‘Abandoned Jet’ Twist
Trump Reiterates His India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claims — This Time With an ‘Abandoned Jet’ Twist
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: RJD’s Khesari Lal Yadav Slams Giriraj Singh’s Burqa Remark, Bats for Unity
Bihar Elections: Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary Votes as Phase One Sees 121 Seats in Polls
Bihar Polls: High Voter Enthusiasm in Mukama, Digha and Khagaria Despite Early Glitches
Bihar Elections: NDA’s ‘Twin Brothers’ Strategy Marks a First in State Politics
Bihar Polls: Mukama Sees Fierce JDU vs RJD Battle Between Strong Local Leaders
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget